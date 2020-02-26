THIS WEEK:
Feb. 26-March 3
Feb. 26
HC Diabetic Support Group 1 p.m., Romney Senior Center. For more info call Pam Francis RN, diabetic educator, 304-813-6588.
HC Historic Landmarks Commission 2 p.m., HC Courthouse Court Room, 19 E. Main St., Romney
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team 7 p.m., HC Emergency Operations Center, Jersey Mountain Road.
Feb. 27
Capon Bridge Ruritan Club board 6:30 p.m., CB Ruritan Community Center.
Feb. 28
Candidate forum / We the People of Hampshire County 6:30 p.m. social meet-and-greet, 7 p.m. meeting, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Local writers night 7-9 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Join Gil Meyer, John Berry, and Jane Ellen Freeman for a book launch and signing.
Soup-and-sandwich fundraiser meal 4-7 p.m. Fri., Feb. 28, Tearcoat Church of the Brethren, U.S. 50, Augusta. Free-will offering for Faith Seeds, youth group and Bella Bauserman fund. Soups: vegetable, broccoli and cheese, chili and potato. Sandwiches: plain butter, grilled cheese and Peanut Butter.
Feb. 29
Ethan Sowers pasta benefit dinner 2-8 p.m., Jean’s (formerly Doodle’s), U.S. 50, Augusta. $10. Bake sale and silent auction too.
March 1
March 2
HC Board of Education 6 p.m., Romney Elementary, School St., Romney. Superintendent honors precede 6:30 p.m. regular session.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 91 7 p.m., upstairs, Post 91 Home. Romney
Augusta Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m., Hope Christian Church, Augusta
Springfield Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m., Springfield Ruritan, 140 Green Spring Valley Road.
4-H volunteer leaders 6 p.m., HC Extension Service, N. High St., Romney
4-H All-Stars 7 p.m., HC Extension Service, N. High St., Romney
HC Arts Council Photography Group 10-11:30 a.m., 2nd floor, HC Public Library. Focus Theme: old. For more info, call Sandra Patterson, 304-496-7345. All shutterbugs welcome.
March 3
HC Farm Bureau 7 p.m., USDA Service Center, Heritage Hill Complex, 2nd Floor, U.S. 50 Romney
Kinship Care program 1-2:30 p.m., HC Health Dept., U.S. 50, Augusta. To register call WVU Extension, 304-822-5013. For grandparents and relatives raising children. Additional sessions March 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 27, 31 and April 3.
HC Arts Council planning session 4:30 p.m., Bank of Romney Community Center, Romney. Open to all. For more info, call Charles Snead at 302-298-3039.
Pleasant Dale CEOS Club 1 p.m. Augusta Church of Christ. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Looking ahead
March 4-10
CHPSD Board of Directors 6 p.m. Wed., March 4, CHPSD Office, 18540 Northwestern Pike, Augusta
Potomac Valley Conservation District board 7 p.m. Wed., March 4, USDA Service Center, Moorefield. Meeting agenda available 3 days before at the District office, 500 E. Main St., Romney.
Capon Bridge Ruritan Club 7 p.m. Thurs., March 5, Capon Bridge Ruritan Community Center.
Mill Creek Ruritan Club 7 p.m. Thurs., March 5, Mill Creek Ruritan Clubhouse, U.S. 220, Purgitsville
Romney High School Alumni Association 7 p.m. Thurs., March 5, The Romney High School Museum on School Street in Romney. For more info, contact Janis Mulledy at 304-822-5773.
Drawing Club 6-8 p.m. Thurs., March 5, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Bring your own supplies or borrow a pencil and paper onsite.
Open mic night 6-9 p.m. Fri., March 6, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Adam Keeling hosts music, poetry, comedy and other performance art
Candidate forum 3 p.m. Sat., March 7, South Branch Inn, Sunrise Summit. Sponsored by HC Democrats. Light refreshments.
Pancake breakfast 7:30-10:30 a.m. Sat., March 7, Timber Ridge Christian Church, 5200 Christian Church Road, High View. Price: donation to Hospice. Hospice representative will be on hand.
Old-time slow jam/fast jam 6-9 p.m. Sat., March 7, River House, Capon Bridge. Bring your instrument, your voice, or just yourself. All proficiency levels welcome. Slow-jam for all at 6, faster old-time jam follows around 7:30.
Camera Club 2-4 p.m. Sun., March 8, River House, Capon Bridge. Anyone interested in photography is welcome. Leader: Rick McCleary.
Honey Dewdrops concert 4-7 p.m. Sun., March 8, River House, Capon Bridge. $10 advance, $12 at the door.
Potomac Valley Conservation District work group 6:30 p.m. Mon., March 9, USDA Service Center, 223 N. Main St., Moorefield. New programs and long-range plan review
Romney Town Council 7 p.m. Mon., March 9, Town Hall, 340 E. Main St.
Ebenezer CEOS Club 11 a.m. Mon., March 9, For more info., call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
County Commission 9 a.m. Tues., March 10, courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom. Agenda online 3 days in advance
Capon Valley Ruritan Club board 7 p.m. Tues., March 10, Ruritan Park, Yellow Spring.
CB Town Council 7 p.m. Tues., March 10, Town Hall.
Central CEOS Club 11:30 a.m. Tues., March 10. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Romney Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m. Tues., March 10, Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St.
AND BEYOND …
School immunization clinics Tues., March 10, CBMS, RMS and HHS. Consent forms at each school or at www.hampshirecountyhealthdepartment.com
Recycling newspapers, magazines, catalogs, cardboard, clean steel and aluminum cans 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, county recycling center, Dolan Drive, Augusta.
Story hour 11 a.m. each Friday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
Cub Scout Pack 32 meeting 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday when school is in session, Romney First United Methodist Church. For more info, call Rick Hillenbrand at 304-822-4190 or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pack32romney.
AA noon Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday; 6 p.m. Monday and 8 p.m. Friday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. 7 p.m. Monday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge. 8 p.m. Tuesday, Christ Community Church, Augusta. 6 p.m. Saturday, Tearcoat Church of the Brethren, Augusta. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Burlington Union Church. 8 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney. 6 p.m. Sunday, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. www.aawv13.com.
Narcotics Anonymous 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Springfield Assembly of God, Route 28; noon Thursday, 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Sunday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney.
Game Day 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. Sponsored by the Presbyterian Women and Men's Group. Use their cards and board games or bring your own. Call 304-822-0742 for a ride Coffee and snacks provided.
Romney Food Pantry 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, First United Methodist basement, 49 N. High St., Romney. Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team Net 7 p.m. Wednesday, on-the-air. N8RAT Repeater 444.950 MHz/PL 123.0.
Smart Recovery 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. Empowering tool for all addictive behaviors and addicts. Call 304-359-2185 or 540-247-4209.
Community Chorus rehearsal 10-11 a.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Elizabeth Podsiadlo directing.
Art for all noon-3 p.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free family fun. Materials provided.
Breakfast buffet at American Legion Post 91, Romney, has been suspended until further notice.
Yoga in the Gallery 6-7 p.m. Monday, River House, Capon Bridge. $10. All levels. Bring your own mat
Food pantry 10-1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Peter Church of Deliverance, 536 St. Peter Lane, Augusta.
Anger management group 4 p.m. Monday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Education group 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney. Led by Mark Dignan, CAC-AD
Overcoming domestic violence and trauma 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Came to believe noon Friday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Sober café 9-11 p.m. 1st and 3rd Friday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Boy Scout Troop 32 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Romney First United Methodist Church, 49 N. High St. Year-round, ages 10.5 to 18. Call Milda V. Mullins at 304-496-7530.
Indoor yard sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Springfield Treasures, next to Springfield Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Senior Nutrition Program. Items sold on donation basis.
6-8 p.m. 3rd Sunday: PFLAG, 40 W. Piccadilly, Winchester, Va. Light refreshments served. All are welcome.
Gambler support 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Spay Today: Low cost, nonprofit program for spaying and neutering cats and dogs. At the time of surgery, initial tests and shots can be obtained at lower rates. To find a participating vet, call 304-728-8330 or visit www.baacs.org.
