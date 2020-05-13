Covid-19 Update: Gov. Jim Justice held a press conference on May 7. At that time, he reiterated the order to test all daycares, assisted living facilities and residential communities in West Virginia. The West Virginia Strong, The Comeback initiative includes the following: continue practicing social distancing, maintain washing hand practices, wearing face coverings in public, stay home if sick and adhere to local businesses’ practices.
In the Library: No new activities to report at the Capon Bridge Library. You can sign up for the newsletter on their website at www.caponbridge.lib.wv.us.
The Community Church services on Sunday at 11 a.m. are now Zoom services. Contact the pastor for additional information at lmcguinn@frontiernet.net. On Saturday at 10 a.m., devotion time is live streamed on Facebook.
At the River House: On May 17, Poetry in the Afternoon will be an online Zoom meeting beginning at 4:00 pm. The River House and Friends have partnered with the United Methodist Church and Friends to provide fresh baked bread (whenever supplies are available) and homemade soups to the Amazing Grace Food Bank. The Food Pantry is open on Tuesday afternoons from 4-5:30 p.m. All food and monetary donations are welcome. Monetary donations to cover the cost of the ingredients can be mailed to The River House at P.O Box 240, Capon Bridge, WV 26711. Additional information about upcoming River House events can be viewed on their website, www.theriverhousewv.org, their Facebook page or by subscribing to their newsletter. The link for signing up is located on their website. In addition, merchandise can be purchased via the web including mugs, tee shirts, sweatshirts, hats and various other gift items. Donations also accepted through AmazonSmile or directly to The River House.
Out and About in Capon Bridge:
As the Governor begins to reopen the State, we must be mindful of the necessity to protect ourselves and others when out in public. Wear a mask and adhere to the social distancing rules. If you are in the vulnerable category, continue to stay home as much as possible. Gatherings of 10 are now allowed at outdoor cafes. While some stores have reopened, it is a good idea to call ahead to confirm. The waiver to possess a fishing license for WV residents has been extended until May 31. For more information, contact DNR at www.wvdnr.gov. Hampshire Wellness Center remains closed until June 1. The recycling station located at the Capon Bridge Community Library is currently not accepting items due to the Covid-19 virus. In addition, the HC Recycling Center located on Dolan Drive in Augusta is temporarily closed.
Businesses that have reopened in Capon Bridge:
Small businesses with 10 employees or less are now open, including nail salons by appointment, barber shops and dog groomers
Jill’s Barber Shop – Open for business. Due to the face-covering requirement, beards will not be trimmed at this time.
El Puente – Take out orders only.
Giffin Funeral Home – Contact them for special funeral arrangements during the Pandemic.
Farmer’ Daughter – Butcher Shop and grocery store recognized for their excellent food is now accepting donations for the Amazing Grace Food Bank. Their temporary hours are Tues-Sat 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sun and Mon. You must call in your order and pick it up. No voicemail or Facebook orders will be accepted.
Special Days in May:
May 16 – Love a Tree Day. Their contribution to our environment cannot be overstated. Why not add a tree to enhance your landscape and improve the air quality at the same time?
May 18 – National Armed Forces Day. Dedicated in 1961 by John F. Kennedy, this is a day to thank a military member for their service to our country.
May 25– National Wine Day. On this day, you might want to celebrate by drinking a glass of your favorite wine or trying out a new variety and sharing that experience with friends. Of course, this would be in accordance with the social distancing order in place now regarding the Covid-19 virus.
Keeping informed during the pandemic is especially important as we begin to return to some of our normal activities. Calling ahead is certainly high on the priority list as is adhering to the restrictions that remain in place as outlined by Governor Jim Justice. Extending a helping hand to others is also important during this time. While our lives may not return to their pre-Covid-19 status, we can strive to make them better every day.
