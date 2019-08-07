100 Years Ago — Aug. 4, 1919
Miss Mary Taylor who has spent some time as a dietitian in the Presbyterian hospital at “New Orleans, has returned to “The Maples” for her summer vacation
Ira C. Ruckman of Augusta was taken to the Martinsburg hospital and operated on for appendicitis. The operation was entirely successful and the patient is expected to come home in a few days.
Hoye Rile who recently returned from overseas’ duty with the U.S. Army, has returned to his home in Augusta.
Gov. John J. Cornwell and Mrs. Cornwell are expected here this evening to spend a few days. They will be guests of their daughter Mrs. Eugene E. Ailes Vanderlip.
50 Years Ago — Aug. 6, 1969
Mountain State honeybees are busier than ever this season and well on the way to a bumper honey crop in most areas of the State.
The Hampshire County Jaycees will conduct a warm-up coon hunt on Saturday, Aug.16, 1969. The event will be held at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds.
A force of 92 men and 19 airplanes have taken to West Virginia’s woodland in the annual effort to protect the states forests from Wood Oak Wilt.
40 Years Ago —Aug. 1, 1979
Junior high schools in Hampshire County will be changed from a six-period day to a seven-period day. The major reason for this is to comply with the requirements by the West Virginia State Department of Education that art and music to be taught to all seventh- and eighth-grade students.
The Department of Natural Resources Division reports that two cases of rabies were found in Hampshire County during the past two weeks. More particularly both cases were from the Dunmore Ridge area. The first case was found in a skunk. The second case was in a raccoon, which probably encountered the skunk since the raccoon did have a skunk odor.
Lavene Twigg, Arietta Wilson, Anneva Koontz, all of Green Spring, have returned home from a tour of Quebec and Montreal, Canada, also stopping at Alexander Bay, N.Y., for a cruise on the St. Lawrence River in the Thousand Island region.
30 Years Ago — Aug. 2, 1989
A pair of prescription glasses were found near Blue Beach Bridge and turned in at The Review Office.
* (EDITOR’S NOTE: 30 years later we don’t have them anymore.)
Lion Frank Hutchinson, a member of the Romney Lions Club, was recently presented with the Leonard Jarrett Award from the West Virginia Lions Sight Conservation Foundation. This honor is the highest award any West Virginia Lion can receive. It is awarded when $1,000 was presented to the foundation in his name.
Mrs. John I. Pancake, and her daughter, Mrs. Mary Rose Hicks and her sons and their son’s friends spent last week at Nags Head Beach, N.C.
20 Years Ago — Aug. 2, 1999
The residents of The Vineyard Home for mentally handicapped adults opened their home for over 100 people recently at the fifth annual “Wine and Art in The Vineyard” festival. Nestled in between two mountains, The Vineyard provided a charming and relaxed atmosphere for the many guests who came to see, taste and listen to the various forms of entertainment at the festival.
In a unanimous decision, city council members voted Monday night to move the city’s offices to the old fire hall on South High Street and turn the town’s existing offices into a teen center. The council also voted during the meeting to spend nearly $10,000 on upgrading the city’s existing swimming pool as a short-term project fix.
Over the weekend, Gladys Spring and Mary Ann Smith visited Mary D. Michael in Fairfax, Va., and Mary’s daughter, Jennifer Egan, in Herndon, Va.
10 Years Ago — Aug. 5, 2009
The Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department held its annual Yard Party last weekend. The event included an auction, meals in the big kitchen, as well as country ham sandwiches and such from the concession stand. A dunking booth kept volunteers cooled off from Saturday’s heat and a cold scoop of ice cream seemed to help cool.
Lottery records show that Hampshire County has had 42 winners during the past fiscal year, which ran from July 1, 2008 through June 30, 2009. Omp’s Grocery in Bloomery sold a total of $311,873.50 in lottery tickets throughout the fiscal year. The second highest seller was Capon Valley Market in Capon Bridge with $242,534.50 in lottery ticket sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.