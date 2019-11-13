Attendees were Chris Sponaugle, Mayo Eaton, Wallace and Jayne Abe, Jo Musialowski, Mary Ann Buzzanca, Jane Corbett, Earl and Betty Bridges, Deloris Carlson, Thurman Eaton, Vince and Jeanie Martin, Bob and Mary Bischofsberger, Janet Platt, Carl Blevins, Mike and Mary Poling, Judy Corbett, Mary Jo Fox, Early and Dee Parrill, David Largent, Joe and Pat Milburn, Roland Hamilton, Della Leach, Doug and Barbara Shrier, Brown and Barbara Norton, Rocky Largent, Carl Cowgill and Irene Meyers.
President Cowgill recognized guest Chris Strovel from Shelley Moore Capito’s office, who indicated that he could help if anyone had any problems with federal agencies. For state and local problems he can get you to the proper authorities.
In honor of Veterans Day, veterans attending were asked to stand.
Barbara Norton reported that after 20 years, the Mountaineer Community Health Clinic has finally received the status of a fully qualified health clinic and has received funds for some major changes.
Attendees celebrating a birthday for the month of November were Bob Bischofsberger, David Largent, Christina Sponaugle, Wallace Abe, Brown Norton, Barbara Norton and Carol Blevins. Happy Birthday. Mayo Eaton gave the blessing.
Fifty-four gallons of apple butter were made in September. There still are a couple of cases of apple butter for sale, quarts and pints. Thinking of the delicious smell of apple butter, wondering why it’s not sold out. It would be a great gift for Christmas.
The senior center is having a Cookie Swap, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. Call the senior center for information.
The Paw Paw Senior Center Holiday Luncheon will be held Friday, Dec. 20, at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are limited, so sign up early. Please call the center for cost and information.
Senior moment…More senior texting codes: LMDO: Laughing my dentures out; LOL: living on Lipitor; LWO: Lawrence Welk’s on; OMMR: On my massage recliner; OMSG: Oh my! Sorry, gas; ROFL…CGU: Rolling on the floor laughing…and can’t get up; SGGP: Sorry, gotta go poop; and WTFA: Wet the furniture again.
