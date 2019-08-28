CUMBERLAND — The Children’s League will hold its 17th Annual Kid Walk / Kid Talk Walkathon fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Willowbrook Office Complex on Willowbrook Road in Cumberland.
Team registration is at 9:30 a.m. and the walk at 10. The Kid Walk / Kid Talk is designed for League patients and their families to participate. However, anyone or any business can participate or support this fundraiser.
“This event is a great opportunity to join with our patients and families in a short walk to support The Children’s League,” said Executive Director Cathy Growden. “There are many activities for children, some special costumed friends and refreshments as well.”
Participants can organize friends, relatives or co-workers, decide on a team name and enter their team by calling The Children’s League office at 301-759-5200. Teams raise money by obtaining sponsors. There are prizes for 1st-, 2nd- and 3rd-place winners.
Other opportunities for an individual or business to support Kid Walk / Kid Talk is through one of the following sponsor levels; T-Shirt, Walk With Me, Walk and Talk Friend or Event Sponsor.
The Kid Walk / Kid Talk T-shirt color is chosen by League patients. When children come in for their appointments they are asked to choose from 5 primary colors. Purple was chosen by popular vote as the T-shirt color for the 2018 event.
All of the funds raised are used to benefit the many patients of The Children’s League.
The Children’s League is an 85-year-old 501c3 nonprofit organization. The League provides free orthopedic, cerebral palsy and orofacial clinics, as well as free speech and physical therapy to children up to age 21 from Maryland, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
The Children’s League operates and manages the Cumberland Scottish Rite “Rite Care “ Childhood Speech and Language Disorders Clinic as well as the Cumberland Cleft Clinic.
All provided free services are offered at the League’s Cumberland location in the Willowbrook Office Complex, Willowbrook Road, Cumberland. The “Rite Care” speech therapy program is also provided at the Paul B Naylor Masonic Hall in Oakland, Md., and at the Mineral County Health Department in Keyser.
For information on the Kid Walk / Kid Talk fundraiser or to have a child seen for any of the provided free services call the Children’s League Office, 301-759-5200, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
