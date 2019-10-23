Editor’s note: Log on to our website at www.hampshirereview.com for the Calendar under the Living tab. All events are listed there for you 24/7.
THIS WEEK:
Oct. 23
HC Diabetic Support Group 1 p.m., Romney Senior Center. For more info call Pam Francis RN, diabetic educator, 304-813-6588.
HC Historic Landmarks Commission 2 p.m., HC Courthouse Court Room, 19 E. Main St., Romney
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team 7 p.m., HC Emergency Operations Center, Jersey Mountain Road.
Oct. 24
Capon Bridge Ruritan Club board 6:30 p.m., CB Ruritan Community Center.
Pumpkin painting 5 p.m., HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. All materials provided, but pre-registration required by calling 304-822-3185
Oct. 25
Story hour 11 a.m., HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. Halloween party
Hampshire House of Horrors 7-10 p.m., The Bottling Works, 426 E. Main St., Romney. Adults $9.99; under 18 $5. Sponsored by The Romney Project of the Hampshire County Arts Council.
Rep. Alex Mooney mobile office 1-2 p.m., CB Public Library
Rep. Alex Mooney mobile office 11 a.m.-noon, Romney Senior Center
Halloween Open mic night 6-9 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Adam Keeling hosts music, poetry, comedy and other performance art
We the People of Hampshire County cancelled.
Baked Potato Bar 4-7 p.m., Tearcoat Church of the Brethren. Freewill offering. Different toppings, carryout available. Proceeds benefit Youth and Faith Seeds ministries at Tearcoat.
Oct. 26
Turkey and oyster dinner 3:30-6 p.m., Timber Ridge Christian Church, High View. Adults $16, children $7. Dinner includes turkey or oysters, macaroni and cheese, dressing, gravy, green beans, potato salad, coleslaw, applesauce, roll, drink and dessert.
Hampshire House of Horrors 7-11 p.m., The Bottling Works, 426 E. Main St., Romney. Adults $9.99; under 18 $5. Sponsored by The Romney Project of the Hampshire County Arts Council.
The Helltown Riffraff concert 7 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. $7 advance, $10 at the door.
Oct. 27
Herb Club 1-2:30 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Organizational meeting with local herbalist Leenie Hobbie.
Oct. 28
HC Cancer Coalition 11 a.m., The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Jersey Mt. Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m., Clubhouse, 81 Ruritan Drive, Three Churches
HC Board of Education 6 p.m. awards presentation, Slanesville Elementary; 6:30 p.m. regular meeting
Oct. 29
Pumpkin carving 5:30 p.m., HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. Pre-registration required by calling 304-822-3185.
Looking ahead
Oct. 30-Nov. 5
HC Board of Education 1 p.m. Wed., Oct. 30, Central Office, School St., Romney. Special meeting for a student hearing.
Artisan market 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., Nov. 2, River House, Capon Bridge. Local artists showcase, demonstrate and sell their works in a covered open-air setting.
Long Point string band concert 7 p.m. Sat., Nov. 2, River House, Capon Bridge. Old-time acoustic and neo-traditional. Tickets $7 advance, $10 at the door.
First Friday after 5 jam 5-7 p.m. Fri., Nov. 1, The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Free. Musicians of all ages and levels of experience are invited to join Jim Morris and friends. Anyone can stop in to listen. Snacks are available.
Ukulele Club 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., Nov. 2, The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Free. New players at 11:30 for basic instruction, experienced players start at noon. Free. Donations appreciated. Loaner Ukes available
HC Board of Education 6 p.m. awards presentation Mon., Nov. 4, Capon Bridge Elementary; 6:30 p.m. regular meeting
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 91 7 p.m. Mon., Nov. 4, upstairs, Post 91 Home. Romney
Augusta Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m. Mon., Nov. 4, HC Fairgrounds dining hall, Augusta
Springfield Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m. Mon., Nov. 4, Springfield Ruritan, 140 Green Spring Valley Road.
HC Arts Council Photography Group 10-11:30 a.m. Mon., Nov. 4, 2nd floor, HC Public Library. Focus theme: planes, trains and automobiles. For more info, call Sandra Patterson, 304-496-7345. All shutterbugs welcome.
HC Farm Bureau 7 p.m. Tues., Nov. 5 USDA Service Center, Heritage Hill Complex, 2nd Floor, U.S. 50 Romney
HC Arts Council planning session 4-5:30 p.m. Tues., Nov. 5 Bank of Romney Community Center, Romney. Open to all. For more info, call Charles Snead at 302-298-3039.
Pleasant Dale CEOS Club 1 p.m. Tues., Nov. 5 Augusta Church of Christ. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
AND BEYOND …
Grant-writing seminar Nov. 6-7, South Branch Inn, Sunrise Summit. Sponsored by Volunteer West Virginia. Register by calling Moya Doneghy at 304-558-0111.
Recycling newspapers, magazines, catalogs, cardboard, clean steel and aluminum cans 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, county recycling center, Dolan Drive, Augusta.
Story hour 11 a.m. each Friday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
Puppet show rehearsals 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays, The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Free. Open to tweens and older to create children’s shows.
Cub Scout Pack 32 meeting 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday when school is in session, Romney First United Methodist Church. For more info, call Rick Hillenbrand at 304-822-4190 or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pack32romney.
AA noon Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and 8 p.m. Friday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. 7 p.m. Monday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge. 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6 p.m. Saturday, Tearcoat Church of the Brethren, Augusta. 8 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney. 6 p.m. Sunday, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. www.aawv13.com.
Al-Anon 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney.
Narcotics Anonymous 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge; 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Springfield Assembly of God, Route 28; noon Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney; and 6:30 p.m. Monday, Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 299 School St., Romney.
Romney Food Pantry 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, First United Methodist basement, 49 N. High St., Romney. Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team Net 7 p.m. Wednesday, on-the-air. N8RAT Repeater 444.950 MHz/PL 123.0.
Smart Recovery 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. Empowering tool for all addictive behaviors and addicts. Call 304-359-2185 or 540-247-4209.
Community Chorus rehearsal 10-11 a.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Elizabeth Podsiadlo directing.
Art for all noon-3 p.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free family fun. Materials provided.
Breakfast buffet at American Legion Post 91, Romney, has been suspended until further notice.
Yoga in the Gallery 6-7 p.m. Monday, River House, Capon Bridge. $10. All levels. Bring your own mat
Gambler support 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Food pantry 10-1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Peter Church of Deliverance, 536 St. Peter Lane, Augusta.
Depression-bipolar support group 6 p.m. 1st and 3rd Tuesdays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Boy Scout Troop 32 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Romney First United Methodist Church, 49 N. High St. Year-round, ages 10.5 to 18. Call Milda V. Mullins at 304-496-7530.
Yoga 10-11 a.m. Wednesday and 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Honey Bee Music, 390 E. Main St., Romney Led by Swami Ramachandrananda. Freewill offering. Saturday class requires RSVP by calling 858-547-8620.
Indoor yard sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Springfield Treasures, next to Springfield Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Senior Nutrition Program. Items sold on donation basis.
6-8 p.m. 3rd Sunday: PFLAG, 40 W. Piccadilly, Winchester, Va. Light refreshments served. All are welcome.
6-7:30 p.m. Monday: Gambler support group, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Spay Today: Low cost, nonprofit program for spaying and neutering cats and dogs. At the time of surgery, initial tests and shots can be obtained at lower rates. To find a participating vet, call 304-728-8330 or visit www.baacs.org.
