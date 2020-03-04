Is the Dow up or down? Is employment a reflection of our economy or does it guide the economy?
With all of this in mind I offer the following observations about a counter-cultural view of economy from a faith perspective.
Throughout Scripture we are given a vision of an economy different from the empire’s economy. One of the first stories in Scripture is God’s rescuing the Hebrew slaves from Egypt.
God gives them new patterns of Sabbath as well as the practice of gleaning to make sure that they care for the most vulnerable among them (widows, orphans, immigrants). God also sets in place Jubilee — God’s systemic plan for dismantling inequality, relinquishing debts, redistributing property, setting slaves free, and allowing the land to rest and restore itself.
There is the promise throughout Scripture that God has created an economy in which there is enough, that God has not created a world of scarcity with too many people or too little stuff. As Gandhi said, “There is enough for everyone’s need, but not enough for everyone’s greed.”
We are to pray this day for our daily bread — nothing more and nothing less. Prophets like John the Baptist call us to repentance, but then also say things like, “And if you have 2 tunics, give 1 away to the person who has none.”
Rebirth and redistribution must go together. Just as Jesus came preaching repentance, he also invited followers to sell everything they have and give it to the poor. The early Christians went so far as to say that if we have 2 coats, we have stolen 1 from the poor, and that when we give to a beggar, we should get on our knees and ask for forgiveness because we are returning what was wrongfully stolen from that person.
Economic sharing was a mark of the early church. Scripture says, “No one claimed that any of their possessions was their own, but they shared everything they had.... There were no needy persons among them” (Acts 4:32, 34).
One of the signs of the birthday of the church is that they ended poverty. But it was not just a systemic thing; it was a love thing. The Scriptures say that we can sell everything we have and give it to the poor, but if we have not love, our actions are empty.
For Christians, redistribution comes out of a love of neighbor; to love our neighbor as ourselves means we hold our possessions loosely, for the suffering of another is our suffering, and their burden is our burden.
Creative experiments in economic sharing are happening all over the world. One group of Christians in the U.S. started putting out a newsletter listing everyone in the group who was hospitalized and unable to cover their medical bills, so that everyone could be praying for each other and then put their money together to meet the bills. Over the past few decades, that group has paid more than $500 million in medical bills.
Another fascinating experiment is the Relational Tithe, an international group of Christians who tithe (give 10 percent of their income) into a common fund to meet one another’s needs and the needs of people with whom they are friends.
One hundred percent of their tithe goes directly to meet needs and is a witness of a community that bears each other’s burdens. The reality of rebirth comes with responsibility, for we are reborn into a terribly dysfunctional family.
And redistribution, most meaningfully, comes not through guilt or coercion or force but through compassion, solidarity, and love.
In our current political debates we throw around terms and words like “capitalism” and “socialism” and which is better suited for a national economy or which is the more accurate term for the “other side.”
In actuality the label is all beside the point and may even miss the point if we are looking for a Biblical model, which I have described above.
Call it what you will, but as long as the needy and the poor and dispossessed are cared for in an equitable way that brings peace and contentment and security to all, that is the goal of the Kingdom and that could be the goal of all of us.
