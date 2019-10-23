As a priest, he saw firsthand the effects of politics within the church to the point that salvation came at a cost, literally. One could, through indulgence, pay for their sins. Luther argued that God alone had the power to forgive sins, not the pope.
The result of this debate led to the Reformation Movement, out of which grew many protestant denominations. These denominations believed that the Church could not be reformed and so they established new communities of faith, such as Lutherans.
United Methodists, one of the protestant communities, has ties to this event as well. And so, the week before All Saint’s Day, as we begin once more to give thanks for those saints who have gone before us, we also give thanks for the movement known as The Reformation.
In looking at the Gospel lesson for this upcoming Sunday, one can more fully appreciate Luther’s desire for all people to understand that “true treasure is the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”
It is in the gospels that one finds not only salvation but also how we are to live in harmony with one another and our God. This week’s gospel is no exception. Jesus was speaking to folks who thought they were all together spiritually.
They believed they were righteous because of all the things they did and said. So, Jesus told them a story about 2 men praying in the temple. One was a Pharisee, the other a tax collector.
In designating their title or job description, Jesus had placed in folks’ mind that one was righteous; the other not. For you see, in that day, Pharisees were the in crowd.
Educated, upper middle class, regular church goers, these folks were role models for others. So, when the Pharisee began to pray, he gave thanks that he was not like a tax collector or other sinners; no, he was righteous before God. He followed all the rules, including tithing and fasting. I bet he left the temple feeling justified and saved.
Then there is the other man, the tax collector. He stood before God, revealing who he was, a sinner, begging for mercy.
As I read those words, I thought about Psalm 51: 17 “The sacrifice acceptable to God is a broken spirit; a broken and contrite heart, O God, you will not despise.” I think that as we stand before God in prayer, we must stand there admitting who and what we are.
Paul tells us in Romans 3: 23 that all of us, even the Pharisees among us, have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God. Sometimes, in my smugness, I forget this and see others as the Pharisee sees them. It is something I do not boast about but rather, something I bring to God as part of my wretchedness that must be addressed before I can receive forgiveness.
God does not want us to beat ourselves up for the sake of beating ourselves up. No, God calls us to admit that on our own, apart from God, we will never be what God created us to be: full of life, love and light.
It is so easy to fall into the Pharisee trap, the indulgence trap. That is the belief by simply doing certain things, or paying a price, one may be found worthy in God’s sight, and all will be forgiven.
It doesn’t work that way.
We stand before God, giving an honest appraisal of who we are. God forgives us for these sins. In gratitude, we then go out and share with others God’s grace in acts of kindness: tithing, feeding others, telling how God is working in our lives, loving folks because they are one of God’s glorious creation or any other act of love.
That was what Luther was saying, and that was what Jesus was saying as well. o
