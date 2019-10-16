4-H volunteer leader Leah Kidner was also recognized as Hampshire County’s outstanding 4-H all-star.
The all-star motto is “Service.” These distinguished recipients have served and continue to serve the 4-H program in Hampshire County and throughout West Virginia. Statewide, 4-H all-stars support the 4-H youth development program of the West Virginia University Extension Service.
They provide continuing service to the 4-H program through leadership in 4-H activities and through the contribution of time, energy and resources. o
