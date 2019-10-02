The annual recognition is given to 50 Appalachian women who are leaders in their field and work to make West Virginia a better state. Past honorees include Jennifer Garner, Shelly Moore Capito and Jan Rader. West Virginia Living magazine calls these women our “movers and shakers, the makers, the can-doers and glass ceiling-breakers” in business, arts, law, government, education and non-profit organizations.
Murray is the executive director of The River House, a community arts and music non-profit in Capon Bridge. Under her leadership, The River House gained a regional reputation as an intimate live music venue and participatory arts center.
She is a founder of the organization and has served as its sole executive director since 2017
The 50 Wonder Women will be celebrated at a special luncheon in Charleston on Sept. 30. All 50 honorees are featured in the Fall 2019 edition of West Virginia Living magazine.
Murray graduated from Grinnell College and is a painter, sculptor, vocalist and musician. She and husband, Mike Everson, perform locally as a folk duet. She is a native of Omaha, Neb., and lives in Capon Bridge. o
