Shiloh United Methodist Church members were very pleased with the number of people who came out for the Thanksgiving meal they hosted in their Fellowship Hall last week. Everyone enjoyed a great meal and approximately 70 people attended.
Norman Anderson of Gore, Va. was involved in a traffic accident near the Rt. 50 Wal-Mart last Thursday. He was well liked and respected in our area. Investigators believe he suffered a medical emergency, which took his life before the accident. Sympathy is extended to his family and friends.
The numbers keep going up at the Capon Bridge monthly Community Dinner. A total of 225 meals were prepared and served with 25 of them being take-outs. I enjoyed sharing a table with the Capon Bridge Scoutmaster and his wife and a gentleman from Gore who was attending with his grandson from the New England area. The grandson mentioned how much his grandmother liked NASCAR, and we had a conversation about its origin. Stock car racing traces its roots back to the days of Prohibition when selling alcohol was illegal. Drivers from the Appalachian region drove small, fast cars to outrun police. I recommended he see "Thunder Road," a great classic, black and white movie starring Robert Mitchum. Of course, he had not seen it, and I felt his education had been sadly neglected. This is a favorite movie of mine. If you haven't seen it, do so, and if you remember it, take another look at it. Great music, actors, and a compelling story without a lot of gimmicks.
Hunting season is in and I am seeing lots of game near the highway. Drive carefully and stay alert, or you may be hit by a deer. Happy Thanksgiving to all.
