The apostle Peter uses this word 7 times in his 2 epistles. “Precious” means costly, valuable – a term of endearment.
1. 1 Peter 1:7 – That the trial of your faith, being much more precious than of gold that perishes, though it be tried with fire, might be found unto praise and honor and glory at the appearing of Jesus Christ:
The testing of your faith is precious to the Lord, more valuable than gold.
2. 1 Peter 1:18,19 – Forasmuch as you know that you were not Redeemed with corruptible things, as silver and gold, from your vain conversation received by tradition from your fathers; But with the Precious Blood of Christ, as of a Lamb without blemish and without spot.
Our Redemption wasn’t purchased by silver or gold but by the Precious Blood of the Lamb of God.
3. 1Peter 2:4 – To Whom coming, as unto a Living Stone, disallowed indeed of men, but chosen of God, and precious.
Christ is the Solid Rock on which we stand. We come to Him by faith, believing and accepting what He did for us on the Cross.
4. 1 Peter 2:6 – Wherefore also it is contained in the Scripture, Behold, I lay in Sion a Chief Cornerstone, elect, precious and he who believes on Him shall not be confounded.
He is able to forgive us and take away our guilt and shame.
5. 1 Peter 2:7 – Unto you therefore which believe, He is precious; but unto them which be disobedient, the Stone which the builders disallowed, the same is made the Head of the corner.
The choice is ours whether we believe or are disobedient and reject Him .
6. 2 Peter 1:1 – Simon Peter, a servant and an Apostle of Jesus Christ, to them who have obtained like precious faith with us though the righteousness of God and our Savior Jesus Christ.
We all are saved the same way. Ephesians 2:8,9 says “For by grace are you saved though faith; and that not of yourselves, it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.”
Salvation occurs when we place our faith in His grace, It is the gift of God, His Son – Jesus Christ .
7. 2 Peter 1:4 – Whereby are given unto us exceeding great and precious promises: that by these you might be partakers of the Divine Nature, having escaped the corruption that is in the world through lust.
The word promise means to pledge to do, to keep your word. He is able to perform His promises, which are precious.
The Bible is full of His promises. Over the years, I have heard it said, there are around 8,000 promises in His Word.
In closing, one of the places the word “precious” is found in the Old Testament is Psalms 116:15 – Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.