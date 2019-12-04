Enjoy the holiday season with your friends and family by making your own warm beverage mixes. These holiday mixes also make thoughtful gifts for the holidays, birthdays or other special occasions without breaking your budget.
Store mixes in airtight wide-mouth containers for best quality and easy use. Possible containers include see-through canisters and canning jars.
Decorate canisters with a pretty bow or cover canning jars with a cloth tied by a bow.
To cover canning jars, you need about 1/4-yard (9 inches) of fabric. Cut a circle, preferably with pinking shears, so it hangs down about 2 inches from the jar top. Place the fabric under the band or over the band. Tie with a ribbon, holding the fabric in place with a rubber band if needed.
Handprint each recipe on a card and attach it to the jar.
Double Chocolate Peppermint Candy Hot Cocoa Mix
Enjoy this delightful mix after a hectic day of hitting the holiday sales. It also makes a hearty treat after a chilly afternoon of sledding, ice skating or building snow creatures.
- 1 c. instant skim milk powder
- 1 c. unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 c. white sugar
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 c. crushed peppermint candy
- 1/2 c. mini semisweet chocolate chips
Add the skim milk powder, cocoa powder, sugar and salt to a food processor. Pulse until thoroughly mixed. Transfer the mix to a large bowl. Add the crushed peppermint candy and mini semisweet chocolate chips. Stir until distributed throughout the mixture. Store mixture in an airtight, quart-sized container. Decorate container as desired.
Spiced Tea Mix
This sweet, spicy cup of tea will put you in a holiday mood.
- 1-1/2 c. orange breakfast drink (such as Tang)
- 3/4 c. iced tea mix (unsweetened)
- 1-1/2 c. white sugar
- 3 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 2 tsp. ground cloves
Mix contents in a large bowl. Store mixture in an airtight, quart-size container. Decorate container as desired.
French Vanilla Coffee Mix
Need a pick-me-up? A cup of French Vanilla Coffee will bring renewed energy.
- 1 c. instant coffee
- 1 c. instant skim milk powder
- 1/2 c. powdered nondairy coffee creamer
- 1 c. white sugar
- 1/4 c. French vanilla instant pudding mix
Add the ingredients to a food processor. Pulse until thoroughly mixed and you have a smooth powder. Store mixture in an airtight, pint-size container. Decorate container as desired.
Mint Candy Coffee Mix
Chocolate, mints and coffee – perfect. And all you have to do is add boiling water for a delicious hot beverage.
- 1 c. instant coffee
- 1 c. instant skim milk powder
- 1/2 c. powdered nondairy coffee creamer
- 1/2 c. white sugar
- 1/4 c. unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/4 c. instant chocolate pudding mix
- 6 to 8 red-and-white-striped candy mints, crushed
Add the ingredients to a food processor. Pulse until thoroughly mixed and you have a smooth powder. Store mixture in an airtight, quart-sized container. Decorate container as desired.
