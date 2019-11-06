Family members of Wayne and Una Lupton and friends of Bethel Baptist Church enjoyed the annual hayride and dinner and fellowship Sunday afternoon.
A large number of folks enjoyed the Saturday evening “Fall Bash” at Kirby Assembly of God Church with dinner and special speaker Mike Weller.
You are invited to come to the Assembly of God Church to hear evangelist John Spencer at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 and 9.
Ruth Loar enjoyed having her son Mark Loar and Maria with her last weekend.
Sending wishes to some wonderful ladies – all are celebrating birthdays this week: Mrs. Judy (Hott) Everett of Shanks, formerly of Grassy Lick Rd.; Mrs. Ruby McDonald of Green Castle, Pa., former Horn Camp neighbor and Mrs. Ruth Loar. Hope each have a blessed day, and also other neighbors celebrating November birthdays: Mrs. Nina Mason and Mr. Lyle Daugherty of Rio, Chip Ayers, Eddie Combs, Junior Timbrook, Richard Haines, Blane Billmeyer, Oral Racey and Laurie Racey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.