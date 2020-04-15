As everyone knows, the Coronavirus that started before March 13 closed schools down that afternoon till the end of April, as of now. Since then, church doors are closed and only essential businesses are open. Restaurants are only allowed to do carry out. Never since the Rio Mall opened in the 1960s has it had to close until further notice. Barbers and hairdressers have also had to close down due to the virus. We can go to banks (drive-thru only), grocery stores, doctors (call ahead), and dentist (only emergency-no teeth cleaning), and no elective surgeries being performed at this time. We also need to stay 6 feet apart from everyone and no more than 10 people allowed in a group. Never in yours truly’s 82+ years have I seen anything like this. We are told to STAY HOME, as they do not know much (so far) about the virus.
In 1918, the Spanish Influenza was like this. There were only 10 people allowed in a group setting. I remember Mother (Daisye Combs Wilson) speaking of this as a child growing up. The family (my mom) lived in Davis, WV, beside the funeral home. She was 8 years old and her brother, Roy Combs, died. He was just 18 years old. They buried him in Davis. He had been dead 6 weeks when they decided to leave. They got permission and put the casket on the back of the truck (would not do that today) and brought him back here and buried him at New Dale Cemetery in Baker. I wished I had asked my mother more questions on the Spanish Influenza.
We have a Risen Savior, and we have so many good hymns that we think about. To name a few: Jesus Bids Us Shine — you in your small corner and I in mine, I Know Who Holds Tomorrow and It is Well with My Soul.
Happy Birthday wishes to all those celebrating a birthday and Happy Anniversary wishes to those celebrating an anniversary.
Get well to all that are sick. Stay in and abide by the rules of our governor. This too will pass, only believe and pray everyday that it will happen soon.
Until next time, stay safe and healthy. God Bless All.
