“Only 3 more months ‘til Christmas, you know!”
“Only 8 more weeks ‘til Christmas, you know!”
I want to remind folks that I’m aware Christmas is coming. It comes the same time every year, but that doesn’t really matter. They still have to keep it right there in front of us, reminding us constantly that Saint Nick will soon be leaving reindeer prints on our roof and stuffing bags of toys and gifts down our chimneys.
My question is, if that’s the case, why do I always get a bill for everything he decides to leave under our Christmas tree?
I do have a couple of questions that I would love to have answers to about Christmas.
For instance, if Santa comes down the chimney with his bag of goodies, why do we still have to call a chimney sweep to clean out the chimney from one year to the next?
And if Santa can come down the chimney and not get any coal dust on him from going in and out, shouldn’t that mean that the chimney is already clean?
And, if Santa and his physique can fit down the chimney to bring toys and gifts into the house, does that mean a burglar could fit down the chimney to take toys and gifts out of the house?
What does he do with houses that have no chimney to go in and out of?
I can’t help it, but my mind just fills up with questions this time of the year.
I wonder if Santa ever gets with the program and realizes that all he has to do is go online to Amazon.com and order everything. Will that put his elves out of a job?
And when he realizes that he can have gifts delivered right to a person’s front door, will he quit coming around altogether and just let FedEx and UPS do his delivering for him?
I’m of course just having fun at the old man’s expense. But there are also a few serious questions that I can’t help but wonder about.
For instance, if this is really the season to be jolly, why do so many folks get so uptight over Christmas coming?
It wasn’t that long ago that people would get geared up and ready to start shopping on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. Now, the stores started staying open all night after Thanksgiving and people now don’t have to wait until early morning to do their shopping.
It’s interesting to me that stores will stay open for shoppers to shop but they won’t start selling Black Friday deals until early morning.
I know folks who have gone to stores, found the Black Friday specials they wanted to buy, put them in their cart(s) and walked around the store all night until Black Friday officially began.
How crazy is that?
I guess I am not a real shopper.
But my most important question is very simple.
Since Jesus is really the reason for the season, would we invest that much time and money in Him?
I can answer that question.
There’s no way folks would get as excited about Jesus.
I can’t fathom the thought that people would go to church on Saturday night, waiting for Sunday morning service to start.
There’s no way 99 percent of the people would put as much into church as they put into purchasing gifts.
I’m reminded of the scripture that tells us to store up treasures in heaven.
Last question: Isn’t the fact that the Christ child came to redeem mankind enough for us to be jolly about?
