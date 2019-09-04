When we went to Disney World this summer, our youngest daughter took an autograph book to collect the signatures of the characters she met. Despite the sometimes lengthy waits, she really enjoyed meeting Disney’s icons.
When Queen Elsa declared her love for our little girl’s blue “Play it Cool” tank top, our daughter smiled from ear to ear. In awe she said, “I can’t believe someone famous loves my shirt.”
When Elena of Avalor suggested our daughters play a game of Rock Paper Scissors with her, our youngest daughter was star struck.
She even enjoyed meeting Kylo Ren and denying his requests that we join the Dark Side. In fact, looking back at photos of that encounter, she’s facing him with the biggest grin on her face and a hand on her newly created lightsaber just in case he tried any funny business.
However, there were a few princesses that our 9-year-old had no desire in meeting.
In Epcot’s France, both of our daughters patiently waited in line to meet Belle. They discussed books with her. She gave our youngest daughter her autograph, and we snapped a few pictures.
Then, I said, “Princess Aurora is right over there.” Our littlest Savage responded, “I’m not meeting her.”
Sleeping Beauty was always our oldest daughter’s favorite. She wore Princess Aurora’s pink princess gown and tiara practically nonstop for most of her preschool years.
To not meet her was simply out of the question for our 16-year-old. She tried to coax her little sister to come along.
Our youngest daughter wouldn’t budge, “I don’t want to meet her. She doesn’t do anything.” I reassured her she didn’t have to meet anyone she didn’t want to and sent her off with her dad and brother, who both found every Disney Princess encounter to be utterly boring.
However, before they left, our oldest daughter asked her younger sister, “Should I take your autograph book and get Princess Aurora’s signature?”
Totally offended, our independent 9-year-old answered, “No. I do not want her name in my book. All she does is prick her finger, fall asleep, and wait for a prince to save her. She doesn’t do anything special.”
I suggested when she’s my age, our daughter might think being able to sleep soundly for years at a time is accomplishing something.
No late-night trips to the bathroom. No shaking your husband to quit snoring. No wakeful nights thinking about to do lists and worries.
She wasn’t buying it. After all, the problem wasn’t that Princess Aurora slept. The problem was she needed the prince to save her.
Of course, a little girl who goes to sleep many nights in pajamas embroidered with “Be your own hero,” didn’t want the signature of someone who needed a prince to rescue her.
And so, she held tightly onto her book until we made it to Epcot’s China. There she gladly handed it over to Mulan, who not only didn’t need saving but who ended up saving an entire country herself.
