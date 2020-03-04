So, most of these items are going to be about folks that have been celebrating— our theory is that Life is uncertain: Life should not only be Lived, it should be Celebrated as it is the day the Lord has made.
On Feb. 9, Ernie Racey was honored with dinner from our daughter, Cindy Twigg, with family members enjoying the afternoon with us, and on Feb. 15, Ernie and I had our 51st wedding anniversary. Also on Feb. 15, Mrs. Wendi (Hott) Veach was honored at Main Street Grill with her family members and friends celebrating her birthday.
Mrs. Krista (Charlton) Ayers of Horn Camp Rd. also was celebrating her special day last week with family and friends.
A surprise party in honor of the 70th birthday of Roger Hawse of Ben Saville Road was last Sunday, and recently, a party in honor of the 80th birthday of Phyllis (Hott) Peters of Romney.
Special belated wishes also go to former Kirby ladies that live in Winchester, Va. now: Stella and Edna, daughters of the late Junior and Lula Pyles.
Also celebrating on Feb. 29 (Leap Year) is Mrs. Margie (Hott) Kline of Ford Hill Rd.
Sending special birthday wishes to another former Kirby gentleman, now a resident of Munford, Ala. that is a faithful reader of the Hampshire Review: Mr. Garland Heare. Mr. Heare was well known here and lived on Cupps Hollow Road, attended Grassy Lick School and still has many relatives in the area, including a brother, Philip Heare.
I am sure there are many other folks that I failed to recognize that had birthdays, so may you have a blessed and happy day, too.
Saddened to learn of the death of Eddie Shell of Augusta — our love and prayers are with the family. Mr. Shell was a past employee of Ernie Racey with Kinney Shoe Factory in Romney and Westminster Canterbury in Winchester, Va., and a very loyal friend.
