100 Years Ago — March 10, 1920
The Hampshire County Farm Bureau has a lot of seeds in at Thompson & Nealis’ as well as some fertilizer. If you desire seeds please communicate with the secretary at once and get your order placed. We have already made contracts for fertilizer so will appreciate an expression from each member as to what land he will want and how much. The price is always very conservative.
Mr. Shaw, of William Numsen & Sons, Baltimore, one of the largest canning firms of the country, was here Monday afternoon and remained over to yesterday. It is the intention of this firm to start a cannery here the coming summer, provided enough farmers will contract to raise can-able vegetables, fruits, etc., to make the venture a success. This firm cans everything that can be canned, and if the industry is located here it will mean the employment of several hundred persons-mostly women, boys and girls. The representative of the canning firm was brought here by J.D. Christopher, who will probably see the farmers of this neighborhood and arrange for contracts.
50 Years Ago — March 11, 1970
Five Hampshire County girls will be contestants in the Miss Eastern W. Va. Beauty Pageant on Sat., May 2, in the Keyser High School Auditorium, Keyser. The contestants are as follows: Elizabeth Susan Wells, Romona Stump and Barbara Lee Smith, Romney; Donna Lee Puffinburger, Levels; and Linda Leona Gurtler, Green Spring.
A low of 21 degrees on the 7th and a high of 56 degrees on the 8th have been recorded for the past week. Precipitation measured .28 inches.
The Fabulous Magicians International, basketball’s comic kings, will bring their bag of tricks to Romney on March 16 to meet the Hampshire County Stars at Hampshire High Gym. Since this remarkable team was founded in 1953 by Marques Haynes – “The World’s Greatest Dribbler” – they have thrilled and delighted millions of fans on three continents and in all 50 states.
40 Years Ago — March 12, 1980
A total of 21 Democrats and a single Republican had filed for the nominations for county offices in the June 3 primary election as of noon last Monday. Candidates have until March 29 to file their candidacies in the Circuit Clerk’s Office.
All members of the Romney High School Class of 1930 are invited to meet at the home of Mrs. Lucie Woods, 388 E. Gravel Lane, on Friday night at 7:30. If enough interest is shown we will make plans for our 50 year class reunion in June.
There will be a St. Patrick’s Day Tea and Craft Party at the Hampshire County Senior Center on Monday, March 17, 1980. If you like to embroider, crochet, hook a rug or have any type of craft or just would like to watch and learn, please come. For the men that don’t have a craft, there is always an exciting game of billiards happening.
30 Years Ago — March 14, 1990
Although it wasn’t a large turnover, last Saturday’s vote was overwhelmingly in favor of passage of the library levy in Hampshire County for another three years. Unofficial results showed 1,056 or 84 percent, in favor of the levy and 206 against. Approximately 6,629 voters are registered in Hampshire County.
Johnny and Kay Boyer, of Burlington, are proud to announce the birth of their son, Bo Farren Boyer, Dec. 6, 1989, weighing 8 lbs. 3 ozs., 21 ½ inches long, at Winchester Medical Center.
Jessie Rayl, a graduate from the WVSDB, has been named W. Va. Handicapped Professional Woman of the Year for 1989. Pleased but very modest about this distinction, Jessie’s enthusiasm for her work comes forth most profoundly as she talks about her work-related ambitions for the mentally disabled.
20 Years Ago — March 15, 2000
Although a few analysts are projecting gas prices will drop in the near future, most are predicting even higher prices at the pump by early summer. Gasoline prices received somewhat of a respite over the past week but not before motorists found themselves paying upwards of $1.55 per gallon for unleaded self-serve.
Likely by the end of this month construction workers will join lawyers and county office workers as courthouse regulars. Hardhats will be visible at the courthouse as crews start major construction to prepare for the installation of an elevator.
The construction of a new W. Va. State Police barracks in Romney that will include a 911 center for the county could begin as early as the end of this month. Before the work can start, a zoning variance will need to be granted by the Romney zoning appeals board, said Capt. Steve Tucker during a telephone interview from his Charleston office.
10 Years Ago — March 9, 2010
Assessed property values have dipped in Hampshire County after experiencing a 20-year climb. The decrease is seen in both personal and real estate values assessed for tax purposes, with the biggest drop coming in the area of personal property.
The Hampshire County Farm Bureau, along with local businesses, is sponsoring the West Virginia Farm Bureau Agriculture Education Science Lab this week at the Slanesville school. The mobile Ag-Ed Science Lab targets students K-12 and offers children an opportunity to learn by doing. With 12 workstations, lab officials and instructors hold five 55-minute sessions per day and give students the experience of solving a problem, forming a hypothesis, collecting data and drawing conclusions.
Hampshire County commissioners again this year are faced with a funding decision that directly relates to whether the public swimming pool in Romney can continue to operate at its current level for another year and do so without raising admission. The Romney Parks and Recreation Commission operate the public pool as a municipal facility; however, since it reopened after a major renovation in 2005, the County Commission has provided annual funding assistance in the range of $20,000 to $25,000.
