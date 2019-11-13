Families looking for affordable and healthy options for their Thanksgiving meals should plan ahead to save money, according to West Virginia University Extension Service.
Thanksgiving can still be a time for your traditionally big meal, but with the right planning, you can save money and calories. Plan your meal around your budget and not the other way around.
Start with a headcount, planning the meal a few weeks in advance and sticking with specific recipes to break down each dish into the ingredients needed. Keep a Thanksgiving shopping list and take advantage of holiday sales.
Frozen turkeys can be stored in a freezer for up to one year. If you see a frozen turkey at the right price, consider purchasing two and saving one. Grabbing extras of popular holiday sale items, like canned green beans, can also save you money in the long run.
With all the food sales around the holidays, buying items like rolls or whipped cream will probably be cheaper than making them from scratch.
However, going the homemade route gives you options for healthier substitutions in your recipes, like using skim milk instead of whole.
One of the best ways to ease Thanksgiving costs is to have a good plan to manage leftovers. Using your leftovers to create additional meals such as turkey soup is a great way to make your budget stretch farther.
If you have extra stuffing, consider using it in a stuffing crust turkey pot pie. Simply add two cups of cooked cornbread stuffing to your favorite turkey pot pie recipe.
If you’re more concerned with your waistline than your wallet, the U.S. Department of Agriculture provides suggestions with its MyPlate Program.
MyPlate provides visual indicators, labels and easy-to-gauge portion control sizes that make it simple to recognize how much fruit, grains, vegetables, protein and dairy you consume at each meal.
At each meal, the USDA recommends having 4 equal sections on your plate. Each section should contain foods from the fruit, vegetable, grain and protein groups.
For an even healthier and filling option, Consider making at least half of your grain selections be whole grains. Simply selecting whole grain rolls or baguettes to serve with your Thanksgiving meal instead of white bread can improve your cardiac heath.
For more recommendations on healthy and cost effective Thanksgiving planning, contact your county’s local office of the WVU Extension Service.
Turkey Soup
- 1 turkey carcass
- 4 cups celery, diced
- 4 cups carrots, sliced
- 1 package frozen peas
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 4 cubes chicken bouillon
- 1 large package egg noodles
Put turkey carcass in a large soup pot, add water to cover carcass. Heat to boiling over medium-high heat. When water starts to boil, reduce heat and simmer for about 1 hour. Remove the turkey carcass, let cool on a cookie sheet. Once cooled, remove meat and add back to the soup pot along with the celery, carrots, onion, peas and bouillon cubes.
Simmer until vegetables are soft. Add noodles and boil for about 10 minutes or until noodles are tender. Let cool before serving.
Recipe Source: WVUES
Turkey Stroganoff
- 1/2 pound button or cremini mushrooms, sliced
- 3 Tbsp. butter
- 1/2 cup finely chopped onion
- 3/4 lb. leftover cooked turkey meat, dark or light meat, roughly chopped into bite sized pieces
- 1/2 cup leftover turkey gravy (or chicken or turkey stock)
- 1/8 tsp. nutmeg
- 1 Tbsp. of chopped fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon dry thyme (important, do not omit)
- 1 cup of sour cream at room temperature (can substitute plain, full-fat yogurt)
- Salt to taste
- Black pepper to taste
- 2 lb. egg noodles, cooked
Heat a large sauté pan on medium-high heat for 1 minute. Add the mushrooms and dry sauté them (cook them without oil), shaking the pan frequently so they don’t stick, for 3 to 5 minutes, until the mushrooms release their water and begin to brown. Add the butter and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 4 minutes, until the onions begin to brown.
Sprinkle salt over everything. Add the turkey meat and gravy and stir to combine. Cook for a minute or 2 and sprinkle on the thyme, black pepper and nutmeg. Turn off the heat and add the sour cream. You may want to add a few tablespoons of water to thin the sauce. Mix in the sour cream thoroughly. Do not let the sauce come to a simmer or boil or it may curdle.
Adjust seasonings to taste. In particular, depending on how salty your gravy was, you may need to add salt. More than you think. Serve immediately over egg noodles. Serves 4.
Recipe Source: North Carolina State Extension Service
Glazed Carrots and Cranberries
- 1 pound carrots, peeled and sliced diagonally into 1/4-inch-thick slices
- 1⁄2 tsp. salt
- 3 Tbsp. sugar, divided
- 1⁄2 cup chicken broth
- 1 Tbsp. butter
- 1⁄2 cup dried cranberries
- 2 tsp. lemon juice
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add carrots, salt, 1 Tbsp. sugar, and broth. Bring to a boil. Cover and reduce heat. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until carrots are almost tender, about 5 to 8 minutes.
Uncover; increase heat to high. Stir occasionally until liquid is reduced to about 2 Tbsp., about 1 to 2 minutes. Add butter and remaining sugar to skillet; stir carrots to coat.
Add dried cranberries and cook, stirring frequently, until carrots are completely tender and glaze is light gold, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice. Serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Recipe Source: University of Oregon Extension Service
Baked Succotash
- 2 cups fresh corn kernels
- 2 cups frozen baby lima beans
- 1 (12 oz.) can evaporated milk
- 3/4 cup water
- 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1/4 cup sliced green onions
- 2 Tbsp. chopped pimiento
- Dash black pepper
- 2 cups crushed saltine crackers, divided
- 2 Tbsp. butter, melted
In a large bowl combine corn, lima beans, milk, water, cheese, eggs, green onions, pimiento, pepper and 1-1/2 cups of cracker crumbs. Pour into a greased 9-by-13 pan. Toss remaining 1/2 cup cracker crumbs and butter together and sprinkle over the top. Bake at 350 degrees for 55-60 minutes.
Recipe Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Molasses-Roasted Butternut Squash
- 6 pounds butternut squash, about 2 large
- 1 cup unsalted butter
- 4 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh sage
- 3 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh rosemary
- 4 Tbsp. sugar
- 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
- 1/4 cup dark unsulphured molasses
- Salt and pepper to taste
Peel the squash with a vegetable peeler. Halve lengthwise, discard the seeds, then cut into 1-inch dice. Place in a large bowl. Heat butter in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. When the butter ceases to foam and has turned a light brown, pull the pan off the heat and immediately add the sage, rosemary, sugar, vinegar and molasses.
Mix well and bring up to a boil. Reduce heat and let simmer over medium-low heat for 1 to 2 minutes to meld the flavors. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper. Pour the vinegar mixture over the squash and toss well, then transfer to a heavy rimmed baking sheet or baking dish large enough to hold the squash in a single layer.
Place in a 400-degree oven and roast, tossing at least once, until very tender and caramelized, about 1 hour
Recipe Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Cranberry Sweet Potato Bake
- 2 (15.5-oz.) cans sweet potatoes, drained and cut into ½-inch cubes
- 3/4 cups dried cranberries
- 3/4 cups raisins
- 1 large apple, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 1/4 cup butter or margarine, melted
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1-1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
- 1/2 cup cranberry or apple juice
- 1/2 cup pecan halves
Preheat oven to 350. Combine sweet potatoes, cranberries, raisins and apple in a large bowl. Combine butter, sugar and spices in separate bowl. Add to sweet potato mixture and toss to coat.
Place in shallow 2-quart casserole dish and pour juice over the mixture. Cover and bake 20 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally. Stir in pecans and bake uncovered 5 minutes. Let casserole stand 10 minutes.
Recipe Source: North Dakota State Extension Service
Green Beans with Sliced Almonds
- 3 slices of low-sodium bacon
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1/2 Tbsp. garlic, minced
- 1/2 Tbsp. dried rosemary or 3 to 4 fresh stems
- 2 cups green beans (fresh or frozen)
- 2 Tbsp. sliced almonds
Cook bacon in skillet on medium-high heat until crisp. Remove bacon and dab with paper towel to remove excess grease. Crumble. Drain bacon grease into a heat-safe container (for example, an empty can) and discard.
In the same skillet, add olive oil and garlic; sauté for 2 to 3 minutes. Add rosemary and green beans to the skillet. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, for 8 to 10 minutes or until beans are soft. Add almonds and bacon to beans. Stir. Cover and back at 325 for 8 to 10 minutes.
Recipe Source: North Dakota State Extension Service
Wild Rice Dressing
- 4 slices turkey bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 1/2 lb. mushrooms, cleaned and sliced
- 1 4-oz. pkg. wild rice, cooked according to package directions
- 2 c. fresh breadcrumbs
- 1/2 lb. turkey breakfast sausage, cooked and drained
- 1 tsp. dried oregano
- 1/2 tsp. dried sage
- Salt and pepper to taste
In medium-size skillet over medium heat, sauté bacon until almost crisp. Add onion, celery and mushrooms. Continue cooking until vegetables are tender.
In a large bowl, combine the bacon mixture, cooked wild rice, breadcrumbs, cooked sausage, oregano and sage. Season if desired with salt and pepper. Spoon dressing into lightly greased 2-quart casserole dish. Bake covered, in a preheated 325-degree oven, for 35 to 40 minutes.
Recipe Source: North Dakota State Extension Service
