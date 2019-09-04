Those of us old enough to remember the game of tag will remember when you got tagged, you were “It.”
That meant it was now your responsibility to do the catching and tagging. Hold onto that thought for just a moment.
In John 4, Jesus taught His first lesson on worship. He didn’t teach the lesson to His disciples. He taught it to an adulterous Samaritan woman (which is really surprising). In that day, she would have been below the bottom rung of the Israeli social ladder.
Jesus met her at a well. He was there waiting for this divine appointment from the Father. She arrived at the well around noon.
Now why does John make a point of telling us that this encounter took place at noon and why is it important that it was noon? It is significant because customarily the women would come at dawn to draw their water for the day. So, why did this Samaritan woman come at noon?
She was hoping to avoid the cackling hens gossiping about her latest societal blunder. She also wanted to escape the judgmental gaze of those who had kept a tally board of her sin and her failed relationships.
Just a thought to ponder: I wonder how many “sinners” avoid some of our churches for that very same reasoning?
Jesus asked her for a drink of water. This led to a discussion about water vs. The Living Water. She was amazed that Jesus would even speak to her. You see, there were 3 strikes against this appalling woman.
Strike 1: Jews didn’t have anything to do with Samaritans. The Samaritans were Jews that had intermarried with pagan colonists. The Jews felt that their complete and utter disdain for the Samaritans showed their devotion to the purity of the traditions of Moses. They were different and not real Jews.
Strike 2: She was a woman. In that culture, that alone, made her inferior. In the accounts of the feeding of the multitudes that Jesus had done, it tells us the women and children were not counted. Additionally, men did not interact socially with women in public.
Strike 3: The third strike was her adultery. She was a sinner. It was revealed in the conversation that she had been married and divorced 5 times and was currently living in a sinful, unmarried relationship.
Jesus already knew everything about her, but took the time to interact with her. She then went forth and told the entire town, “Come, and meet a man who told me everything I ever did.”
Strike 3. Yer out.
Not with Jesus. He redeems that which is broken. He restores that which is unworthy. His encounter with this sinful, brokenhearted and discarded refuse of society demonstrates his message of redeeming love.
Three strikes is not an out when we as Christians extend the love of Jesus to those who have fallen through the cracks.
Three strikes is not an out when we as Christians invest ourselves in the lives of those forgotten by society to bring them into relationship with Jesus Christ.
Three strikes is not an out when we as Christians share our Jesus with a lost and dying world that is in desperate need of Him.
Tag…..You’re It.
