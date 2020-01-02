I have heard from my family members in New Orleans, La.: Scarlet and John Pazdersky, Christopher and wife Gabrielle and 4 sons: Daniel, Jacob, Stephen and Silas Pazdersky. Also, I have received a nice card and picture of the Smith family — Mallory and Alex, Bradley, Reagan and Tanner. They are blessed, grateful and send their love.
I heard from those that are in service to our great nation. They make me feel proud while they serve our country far from home. They are not forgotten, and may God’s word be their guide. To those that have lost loved ones recently, special thoughts and prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.