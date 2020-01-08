The first involves the effect of childhood hardships on adult health. It is estimated that about 60 percent of U.S. adults have experienced an adverse childhood experience. Sixteen percent have experienced 4 such experiences.
These experiences can be anything from physical and sexual abuse to witnessing violence or growing up in a family where there is mental health or substance abuse problems.
Adverse childhood events can increase the risk of death from 5 of the top causes of death: heart disease, cancer, respiratory diseases, diabetes and suicide.
Reducing ACE events could result in the potential reduction of these deaths by numbers that are staggering: 1.9 million fewer residents with coronary heart disease, 2.5 million fewer people with obesity, and cases of depression reduced by 21 million.
While the link between ACEs and suicide is somewhat intuitive, the CDC’s principal deputy director explains the possible connection between ACEs and the other illnesses listed above. The adverse events can produce a condition called toxic stress.
This results from a chronic activation of the body’s stress response system (which includes chronic elevations in stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenalin). This chronic activation has adverse effects on brain development, behavior and well-being.
As a result of historic, social and economic factors, certain groups are more prone to experiencing ACE events. In particular, women and minority groups such as blacks and Native Americans, are more likely than men and white individuals to experience 4 or more types of these events.
Children who are at risk for these experiences, or people who already have had these experiences are candidates for referral “to effective family services and support” according to the authors of this report.
The 2nd item involves antibiotic resistant infections. The CDC noted that their initial estimates of 23,000 annual deaths from antibiotic resistant organisms in 2013 was an underestimate. Subsequent information revealed that the figure was closer to 44,000.
Although this was a significant underestimate, the 23,000 figure prompted a number of preventative measures, which resulted in the reduction of deaths from antibiotic resistant deaths by 18 percent overall, and by nearly 30 percent in hospital deaths.
Among those measures include isolation techniques and increased emphasis on hand washing by medical personnel and non-medical caregivers. Hand washing is considered to be the most effective method of preventing the spread of infection) in or out of the hospital.
The other major measure is more judicious use of antibiotics by physicians and other providers. This involves avoiding using antibiotics when they are not needed (for viral infections), and using antibiotics with a narrower spectrum to avoid the development of resistance.
The CDC reports that there are eighteen antibiotic resistant bacteria and fungi that are considered urgent, serious or concerning. Most people are familiar with Clostridiodes difficile (C. diff) and methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) but, as noted, there are a number of other organisms which are difficult to treat because of antibiotic resistance.
Although the reductions in mortality from antibiotic resistant bacterial and fungal infections are a welcome development, continued vigilance is needed as there have been fewer antibiotics being introduced and FDA approved in recent years.
Along with family practitioner Dr. Andrew Wilcox, physician assistant Karen Kimmel, and nurse practitioners Missy Strite and Angelina Musselman, Dr. Turnes provides primary care at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic in Sunrise Summit.
