With the release of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” and Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers, I forgot how much I loved and miss Mr. Rogers. I just didn’t realize how much until my wife and I went to see this movie.
His quiet gentleness, his profound reverence for diverse humanity, his willingness to embrace the outsider, and his absolute refusal to shout in order to be heard — they’ve never seemed so foreign or so urgently needed.
It’s a perfect analogy of how God spoke to the world in the silence of a baby in Bethlehem. It’s a perfect analogy of how strong gentleness, love and grace can be. The world needs this.
I am finding myself terribly homesick for the neighborhood Mr. Rogers built and made me feel a part of. Hearing Fred Rogers speaking on screen nearly 50 years ago, his voice is prophetic, as if he was warning us of what we could become if weren’t careful.
He lamented children being seen as consumers, abhorred people being treated as less-than, and he subversively resisted the bigotry that was so prevalent — and in all these areas, he gently but defiantly pulled us all toward a better way of being together.
Fred’s unspoken but very real Christian faith feels equally countercultural in these days of showy, empty religion and bullhorn-propelled damnation. It was a beautifully unassuming presence, existing in the background, solely as a means of him loving his neighbor as himself.
It was a spirituality that didn’t need to announce itself loudly or impose its will on anyone; an ever-widening circle of inclusion that simply made room for everyone without condition.
I don’t see these kinds of Christians very much in the neighborhood anymore and it, too, grieves me. I think that’s why I cried seeing Tom Hanks as my old friend: because seeing him reminds me of a world that could and should be, and one that seems so terribly out of reach right now.
It reminded me of a version of myself that I miss; someone who believed the best about himself and about the people he shared this life with. I cried because I realized how fractured we are and how exhausting this makes us.
My country desperately needs people like Fred Rogers.
Our churches do.
Our Government does.
Our world does.
I do.
This planet needs more loving neighbors. And not just at Christmas. It needs people who see the inherent beauty in human beings simply because they exist; in all their flawed, original, beautiful difference; who linger with them long enough to really hear their pain and their longings and their dreams — and to see them all as sacred ground.
And not just at Christmas.
This world needs people who know that we are all one another’s neighbors and that we are at our very best when we endeavor to welcome each other and to love one another well.
And not just at Christmas.
It needs people who realize that a loveless religion isn’t worth practicing; that a faith that damages or divides probably isn’t worth holding on to; that if it needs to loudly declare itself — it’s likely fraudulent.
Most of all it needs people who understand that such things are not hokey or old-fashioned or passé — they are the prophetic, bold, way forward.
They are the only method of saving our shared humanity. They are the only chance we have to hold on to our souls in days that would threaten to steal them.
If you’re disheartened by the cruelty in this world, by the absence of compassion you see, by how weaponized religion has become, by how loud the dividers have grown — consider that sadness an invitation. It’s probably a good time to see this movie and imagine a world that could and should be, and to get about the work of making that world.
Let my old neighborhood friend Mr. Rogers remind you how startlingly simple, yet how deceptively difficult, that world-making can be.
Open your door wide, see the very best in people, and unashamedly sing them into your presence so that they know they are loveable.
Won’t you be my neighbor? Merry Christmas.
