Until last week, I most certainly did not know the difference between a bull and a steer.
*Gulp*
I do now.
I was invited to a friend’s farm to bottle-feed a calf, and the excitement I felt was akin to that of an elementary schooler on a school field trip. I was ready for the experience, which included helping roll some hay.
I have never been close to a cow like that in my life. Usually, when I see a cow, I’m driving in my car and they’re only in my line of sight for, like, a second. Long enough for me to wave out my window at them as they look at me, blinking and unenthused.
As I was helping my friend roll out the hay for the Mooing Collective, I was closer to the cows than I have ever been in my entire life. I was inside the fence. I was all up in that field. I was trying to avoid stepping in poop, and I’m going to be honest with you, I don’t think I was successful with that venture.
Naturally, I was wearing my finery to the farm: old shoes, a hoodie and a pair of Roanoke College sweatpants that I pulled out of my dirty laundry. The sweatpants, much to my chagrin, had melted chocolate all over the seat of them.
(How does that happen? Step 1: Jim gives Emma a chocolate Easter bunny. Step 2: Emma eats said bunny on her couch while watching Netflix. Step 3: A piece of the bunny misses Emma’s mouth. Step 4: Emma foolishly and unknowingly sits on the piece of the bunny. Step 5: The bunny is now on the seat of Emma’s pants. Classic.)
Anyway, that’s why the sweatpants were in the laundry, and I didn’t think about it until the other guy I was helping with the hay said, “It looks like you’ve got some farm produce on your pants!”
I swear to you: it is chocolate. It is not cow poop. The pants were dirty before I even got to the farm.
No one really believed me.
The calves were probably the cutest little things ever. One had white spots on his face that exactly matched his momma, there was one with a little grumpy face, and I was in hog heaven.
Heifer heaven?
You know what I’m saying.
Jules and I took turns bottle-feeding the calf, and it honestly was the highlight of my 2020. Any day that I get to be slobbered on by a baby cow is a good day.
While for the 2ish hours that I was at the farm, it was one big, delightful learning experience. My friend, who does the farm stuff (a technical term; “the farm stuff”) every evening said that it gets a little tiring doing it every day.
I always feel like doing my dishes after dinner every day is tiring (and because I’m lazy, I don’t even do THAT every day), so I can’t even imagine feeding cows and doing all the other farm-y type business daily, like pounding in fence posts with the 18-pound mallet, helping the momma cows give birth and everything else that I have no idea about because I am a 23-year-old journalist from northern Virginia whose house growing up was more like a circus than a farm (3 brothers and all, you know).
I’m not saying my column will be relocated to the “Farm” page, but let’s just say I was emotionally moo-ved by the field trip.
