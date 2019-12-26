When I got a little bit older, I liked giving presents and seeing how my parents and brothers appreciated what I got for them. Sometimes it was a little more well thought out than others, but it was always delightful to see their reactions.
Now, as a well-seasoned 23-year-old at Christmastime, I get the biggest kick out of the smallest things.
Like my Aunt Anne’s exasperated laugh at Saturday’s Christmas party back in Fredericksburg, when I made the joke that I was “guac-ing around the Christmas tree.”
It’s funny, okay. I maintain that that was a good, solid, Christmas guacamole joke. Very highbrow.
Or the fact that for our family Christmas photo, my little brother insisted on wearing a Christmas headband with the poop emoji on it. Gone are the days of the simple Santa hats for our Christmas photos. We have branched out and elevated our holiday look into high fashion poop couture.
Or my appreciation for the detail inherent in different peoples’ Nativity sets. In my family, every house I visit has one and they’re all different. Sometimes there’s an angel. Sometimes the 3 kings come with a camel. Sometimes the Joseph figure is missing a hand, because when I was a wild and carefree child I broke the porcelain Joseph figure on my mom’s manger scene. She was not very happy, and, maybe I’m not remembering it correctly, but as I recall some of the words she used were not quite representative of the Christmas spirit.
All I’m saying is that as I get older, my appreciation for the small holiday elements grows. While decorating the house and opening presents is fun, it’s the tiny details that make each year special.
It’s the fact that my mom keeps all of our ugly elementary school ornaments. It’s implementing the Fruitcake Avoidance Operation at every party I attend. It’s being able to visit with my little brother, who I don’t see often because he goes to school in New York and got to come home for Christmas.
It’s singing along to my family’s favorite Christmas songs.
It’s the poop emojis and the snack puns (and the ensuing eye rolls).
I’m very lucky to have a family that is so close and who gets together during the holidays, and with that every year comes a new story or tale to tell for future years. And the best memories, most of the time, anyway, aren’t about the big stuff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.