Also included in the information was postings informing everyone who was fortunate enough to receive the letter (yes, I jest here) that “mankind was not meant to turn to religious leaders for spiritual enlightenment.”
However, I must disagree here for throughout the Bible, Old Testament and New, God used prophets, men of God and spiritual leaders to help others to in their spiritual quest.
According to the letter writer, “We have been lied to for thousands of years” and “this is how the establishment has separated mankind from their true God.”
But a true spiritual leader will always lead seekers to God.
Also presented in this sheet of falsehoods is a supposed fact that “the people who created money were Satan worshipers,” that the “In God We Trust” shown on our money system “is not the God [who] we think it is.”
A hand-written letter accompanied the info sheet informing me that I should never ask for money in God’s house – because of the evil of money, I guess.
According to the small print at the bottom of the page we should abolish currency and enact a new system and “then we will see the world change.”
This in itself sounds like the ushering in of the anti-Christ with a cashless society and a new world order.
The issue I have with receiving letters like this, along with all of the falsehoods which are included in the information, is that there is no signature anywhere on the page or the handwritten letter.
I guess that I’m supposed to buy into whatever this is pushing but in an image at the top of the page it presents “the Truth” as serving “the God and Goddess” will bring us happiness.
The final request at the bottom of the page asks that whoever receives this letter make copies and send it to others.
I won’t send it to others because I consider it complete heresy. I won’t promote anything that talks about me getting acquainted with the “God and Goddess.”
But my other issue with receiving things like this is that it isn’t signed. I don’t know how many people received this information. And
I will, however, let folks know that we are to be careful of things we are told and should be able to discern whether it is of God or not, and this is not.
It appears that if a person really believes propaganda and falsehoods they are spewing out they should be willing to stand behind it by signing the paper and, or the accompanying letter.
I have a policy about receiving letters addressed to me and that is, if you can’t sign it then don’t send it. I just consider it common courtesy for someone to let a person know who he or she is talking to or dealing with.
If one has something to say to another, then he or she should have the fortitude to sign whatever is sent.
So the rule of thumb should be, “If you can’t sign it, don’t send it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.