It has been an unusual year to be sure and we can only hope that no foliage above ground means better roots underground. One can only hope. It’s actually painful to think so many will not return.
We have a couple vining plants hanging above the kitchen sink and they meander all over the tops of the cabinets. For a lot of years, they would fall down and make opening the cabinet doors tricky.
Last year, I finally found a solution to that problem. I bought 3M Command hooks and lined them at the edge of the cabinet tops. They are unobtrusive, easily removed and keep the vines in check. I don’t know what took me so long to find them.
If you grew some birdhouse gourds this year, allow them to remain on the vine as long as possible. They will survive a light frost, but hopefully the stems will turn brown and die before we have a heavy one.
They need to mature completely before you cut them, or they won’t be of much value. After you pick them, wash and dry them and then lay them out on newspapers to dry in a warm dry area. Turn them frequently so they dry evenly.
They will need 4 or so weeks to dry completely and when they are, the seeds will rattle when you shake them. Plan to carve them as soon as possible before they become too brittle.
When storing onions, potatoes and apples, remember none of them play well with the others. Hanging mesh bags are great for garlic and onions and potatoes can stay in a large burlap sack if the area is dry and dark.
Apples always need separated as the gas they emit will cause damage to the others. This applies to the vegetable drawers in the refrigerator, also. Butternut, acorn and amber cup squash will keep for months in a cool dry place.
I always say how easy it is to grow ornamental grasses and fall always proves the point. They can stand all winter, feeding the birds with their seeds and providing them some shelter.
Tying a heavy cord around them a few feet up will keep them upright throughout the snow and storms, but it’s not necessary. I was asked about fertilizing them and it’s not really something you need to think about.
Grasses are naturally hardy, rarely, if ever, need any fertilizer and our deer never eat them. When new growth begins in the spring you can cut them back to about 12 inches.
The window-box dahlias are still blooming and the calla lily has taken up residence in the sunroom. It has many leaves and is looking better than ever. Possibly because the deer are not nibbling on it.
The Euphorbia (she is a star in her own right, no more second fiddle for her) is in and out of the basement as is one of the last blooming Calibrachoa. The plants that were up at the gate were cut back almost to the soil level and they have begun growing so they are “in-and-outers” also this year.
How could I dispose of them when they’re working so hard to cover the container with new green growth? I don’t believe we’ve ever wintered any Calibrachoa, so it will be interesting to see how well they fare.
One geranium is in the house and still has flowers. The large one on the porch will need trimmed way back before it gets brought indoors.
If you have some you want to winter, but not use as houseplants, let the soil dry completely and then carefully remove the bulbs and brush them off. They can be stored in brown paper bags, just loosely in a cardboard box or simply left in the dry soil til spring. They’re not particular.
And speaking of geraniums, the deer never bothered the perennial geraniums or the baby’s breath (Gypsophila) growing in the rock garden, although the sedum is all gone. They get added to the short list of plants that survived the deer.
Penstemon, Russian sage (Perovskia), Celandine poppies (Stylophorum diphyllum), rose campions (Lychnis coronaria), hellebores, Spirea and Potentilla pretty much complete that list. We have other plants that are doing well, but they’re well protected, while the ones listed were right out and available.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
