Rules of the House
If you open it, close it.
If you borrow it, return it.
If you break it, fix it.
If you can't fix it,
Don't hide it under the bed.
If it barks or meows, feed it.
If it cries, just love it.
Happy 31 years wedding anniversary to Larry and Tina Ruckman on March 4. If you see them, wish them a happy anniversary.
It is a beautiful day in Rio on Sunday, March 1.
Don't forget that next Sunday, March 8, begins Daylight Savings Time. Set your clocks up or you will be late.
Burl & Donna Charlton and yours truly ate at J.J. Restaurant in Rio on Sunday. I saw a lot of friends that I haven't seen in a good bit. I enjoyed talking with them and also had the privilege of meeting new ones. I saw a lady that said she enjoyed my news, just wish we had more to share. Holly Simmons and I write every 2 weeks and we appreciate any news you would like to share.
Burl and Donna Charlton spent Sunday afternoon and evening in Harrisonburg with Joe & Amanda Charlton Lombardo and Emma and Meredith Charlton.
Lyle and Brenda Daugherty recently got home after a month's stay in Florida. They enjoyed their time there and also the beautiful weather.
Happy Birthday wishes to Derek Dove on March 1, Wendy Staggs on March 4 and Tammy Dove on March 6. We wish you all many, many happy birthdays. Enjoy your special day!
Spring is on its way and the Easter flowers are up.
Attend church somewhere and always wear a smile—you can make someone's day. Any news to share, please call. Until next time, God bless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.