Back in time

100 years ago – Sept. 8, 1919
A controlling interest in the Romney Grocery Company, a wholesale concern here, passed into new hands last week. Martin and Shannon, of Springfield, and Blair M. Haines, of this place, purchased the Hetzel interest as well as other stock and they now have the greater part of the stock.
Possibilities of serious warfare between a force of about 1,500 Kanawha county miners, aided by thousands of miners in the Guyan field, and the operators of Logan County were thwarted without bloodshed late at night on Sept. 6th.
Messengers from the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind are sent on the road to meet children coming to the schools which open today. Two special coaches will be attached to the regular train from Huntington to Parkersburg where a special train of four coaches and baggage cars will be made up and will pick up the children along the road between Parkersburg and Keyser.
50 years ago – Sept. 2, 1969
Figures released from the office of County Superintendent of Schools show Hampshire Country’s first day enrollment to be 2,450 students, a gain of about 40 over the first day of the last term.
There is a great deal of speculation on the effect that the death of Ho Chi Minh, president of North Vietnam, will have on the future of the war in that part of the world.
The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind began its 100th school year on Monday, Aug. 18, with faculty and staff meetings and workshops for the teachers.
40 years ago – Sept. 5, 1979
Miss Margaret Miller, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ned Miller, has returned to Smith College, Boston, Mass. This is her senior year at Smith.
Mrs. Betty Sloan Brown of Los Angeles, is visiting her mother, Mrs. Dan Williams.
Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Hughes have returned from a three-week European tour.
Mr. and Mrs. Lincoln Cox returned home Friday from their vacation trip to Texas.
30 years ago – Sept. 9, 1989
Trial dates have been set for an 18-year-old male and a 16-year-old female accused in July 16, 1988, of murder of a Romney Children’s Shelter caseworker. Charges against the Grant County male and the Berkeley County female include murder, two counts of grand larceny auto and conspiracy.
Steve Keister has been appointed County Roads Supervisor by Transportation Secretary Kenneth Dunn. The Hampshire County Headquarters is based along Route 50 west of Romney.
Looking back on the Flood of 1985 conjures up memories of devastation, but also numerous volunteers who gave all they had for those in need. Although not a direct result of the flood, the Office of Emergency Services in Hampshire County is now in place to monitor situations in any part of the county that might warrant evacuation. From the small office above the magistrate court along Birch Lane in Romney, a computer set-up takes information daily from eight Integrated Flood Warning Systems that are located in Hampshire County.
20 years ago – Sept. 8, 1999
It’s a new chapter to an old book, but the ending remains the same — Hampshire County is still in a drought situation that needs to be taken seriously. Rains from Hurricane Dennis reportedly measured between 3 to 5 inches in various areas around the county, but the water table is still a far cry short of what is needed.
Ginna Porter and brother, Robert L. Amtower of Keyser, had a 10-day visit in San Bernardino, California, with brother, Francis Amtower. While there, sister-in-law, Mrs. Richard E. Amtower, of San Juan, Capistrano, came for a visit with her family.
On Saturday afternoon, at Hoy, David and Tamie Bradfield held a family farewell for family and friends of 1st Class Petty Officer Paul Crawford, who left Sunday for duty in Japan.
10 years ago – Sept. 9, 2009
President Barack Obama’s speech to American school children was pretty much non-controversial Tuesday. According to Hampshire High School Principal Candy Canan, notices were sent out to teachers and staff last Friday asking whether or not they intended to show the speech and 13 teachers opted to show it.
Gary and Kathy Fitzwater of Mathias have announced the engagement of their daughter, Whitney Beth Fitzwater to Daniel Shawn Smith of Augusta. Smith is the son of Danny and Glory Smith of Augusta.
A featured attraction at this weekend’s Hampshire Fest will be on exhibit at The Bottling Works. Hampshire County historian Charles Hall is displaying a series of maps, which show the history of the county from periods as far back as the Civil War era. o
