Many social media posts slammed her actions, other talk show hosts took issue with her during their morning chats, and opinion pieces littered national publications. Ellen decided to address the criticism head on.
What she said, in part, is, “I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have. We are all different and I think we’ve forgotten that that’s OK that we’re all different. When I say be kind to one another, I don’t mean only the people that think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone.”
Be kind to everyone.
In contrast to Ellen, another national comedian, Whitney Cummings, recently took to late night television to say some very ugly things about her West Virginia roots. Thinking that her father was from western Virginia, she was disappointed to learn he was actually from West Virginia.
She then launched into a tirade on national television in which she used just about every horrible stereotypical thing she could think of to describe the mountain state and its people. Describing us as the “skin tag of Virginia” and indicating that any dental issues she has are because of her “hillbilly DNA,” were just a small sample of the things she thought would draw laughs from the audience.
She was wrong.
You never lift yourself up by putting others down. A true measure of a person isn’t how they treat others that are like them, but instead how they treat those who are different.
My West Virginia roots included a very good book that taught me it’s easy to love your neighbor. It’s a much better indicator of the kind of person you are by how you treat those who are not your friends. In other words, be kind to everyone.
I was heartbroken to hear what transpired Friday night at a local high school football game. I was not in attendance at the game. Nor, thankfully, did I see the video.
However, anytime a child’s sporting event – and make no mistake, 14- to 17-year-olds are still children – must be ended early due to excessive violence something is terribly wrong.
As a friend poignantly pointed out, much of this kind of behavior starts at home. It rests squarely on the shoulders of the adults who should be modeling much better ways to treat others.
Are our words teaching our children to be intolerant of those who are different than us? Do we openly judge or accept those who believe things we do not?
Do we laugh at jokes made at the expense of others? Do we condone name calling and hurtful rhetoric under the guise of humor? Are we spectators who constantly yell at children on the field?
Simply, are we demonstrating to those watching us what it means to be kind to everyone? o
