Milda V. Mullins spoke to Scouts in Taiwan, as she is friends with 2 leaders there and was televised to all the scouts watching, and then she sent the video to Milda.
We camped that night at Mullins farm and saw Bret Hano make the Star Rank.
For the Halloween Bash, we helped the Romney Parks and Rec decorate the Old Romney Middle School Gym and also took care of the games for the children of the community. We also had a bake sale to help our troop. We carved pumpkins at one of our meetings, and the Scouts got to take them home.
At the end of October, we went back to the Lil Beach to clean it one more time, since we couldn’t reach everything in September, as the weeds were overgrown past 7-8 feet. I asked the State Roads to see if they could clean it up, as I was afraid of snakes, and in October was told they could no longer do it.
So we went and cleaned the area but still couldn’t get it all since it got dark on us. Charles E Mullins and myself went around noon while the boys were at school and cleared it out by hand, and also with a machete. All the overgrown weeds that had overtaken the area in some places past the parking concrete stops took over 4 hours to get done. It actually got dark on us.
The November food drive was cancelled due to the people in charge having had surgery. In November, we kept busy and saw Thanksgiving week with no school and no Scouts.
December began with the presentation of flag etiquette by the American Legion /Boy’s State counselors, as they do for us every year. Every year they change the program a little. December saw us decorating the float for the Christmas Parade, which had to be canceled due to the weather. We had collected washed, repaired (if it needed it) over 900 toys ready for the parade. We were hoping for at least 1,000, but we got close. We hope to reach at least 1,000 since we have a whole year to collect. If anyone has any toys they want to get rid of between now and end of November, please let me know at 304-496-7530.
December saw us also having our Christmas party, which the boys wanted pizza and cake. It was also Gauge Smith’s birthday and his grandmother wanted to celebrate it at the party, so there was more cake and ice cream she provided. The boys and the leaders did a secret exchange and everyone had plenty to eat and sodas to drink.
After the Christmas party on Dec. 17 we took a break for Christmas and New Year’s.
We came back to Scouts on Jan. 7. We are working on merit badges, and the boys are deciding on what week to go to camp, as our boys are in other activities also. We are also working on the calendar for this year. Winter camp had to be canceled, as the weather did not cooperate as sleet and snow and bitter cold was forecasted and it happened.
We are hoping to hear from the Webelos leaders from Pack 32 so that we can do a combined activity with the Webelos and the Scouts so that they can see our troop and our boys and decide which troop they will join after Cub Scouts. We will see what February has in store for us. Thank you to the Hampshire Review and the readers for keeping up with our troop. It has been busy and I was unable to keep up with the monthly articles. If any boy aged 11-17 would like to join our troop to find out more about us, please do not hesitate to call Milda V. Mullins at 304-496-7530.
