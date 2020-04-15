Learn to grow your own from a forest farming video series
U.S. Forest Service scientist Jim Chamberlain started studying ramps and ramp festivals over 15 years ago. Over the years, he’s seen the demand for ramps skyrocket.
“Over the last couple of decades interest in these edible forest products has spread to local farmers markets and to big city restaurants where world-famous chefs want to cook with them,” says Chamberlain, research forest products technologist with the SRS Forest Inventory and Analysis unit. “Now, big food retail corporations are demanding ramps for their produce sections.”
Forest farming of ramps offers an alternative to wild harvesting. “It’s important to think about the conservation and sustainable management of these plants,” says Chamberlain. “Forest farming can reduce the pressure on native populations while providing forest landowners with an alternative stream of income in the spring.”
A couple of years ago, Chamberlain partnered with Virginia Tech and Cornell University to produce a 6-part video series about forest farming of ramps. The Ramps Forest Farming Video Series is provided to the public on a YouTube channel that was created as part of an Extension project with support from SRS, the USDA National Agroforestry Center and National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
Over the course of the 6-part series, Chamberlain provides detailed field-based information on:
• Ramp plants in the context of the forest;
• Sunlight and soil conditions needed for growing ramps;
• The stages of the plant’s reproduction and life cycles;
• Instructions on how to build a raised bed for ramps in the forest;
• Identification and handling of double and triple ramp bulbs; and
• Siting and other considerations for installing raised beds in the forest.
Working with Cornell and Virginia Tech cooperators, Chamberlain developed additional forest farming series on growing shiitake mushrooms, goldenseal, and ginseng, with more in development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.