This is the time to be sure your drains are working and you don’t have water setting in your lawn or any of your garden areas. We have bogs in 2 areas and have planted accordingly, but that’s not always possible.
If this is your case, you need to take measures to make some changes. Although regrading an area takes a lot of planning and work, in the long run it will pay off.
Even more important are underground drains that pull water away from your foundation, because the last thing you want is water in your basement or house. This is major work and unless you have experience in this field, you need to consult a professional in that area.
If you have puddles in your lawn, many times thatch can be the culprit. Using a dethatching machine or doing some heavy raking, depending on the extent of the thatch, can solve that problem. If you have recurring thatch, you need to do this regularly whether or not you have standing water.
We don’t have a lawn, per se; ours is just some grass growing in a small area, so we don’t have to do that. But if your lawn is your pride and joy, keeping up with thatch is important, otherwise it can support disease and kill large areas quickly. A lawn professional can help you with that and give you advice about reseeding and fertilizing afterward.
Aerating can also help drain your lawn pond. There is specialized equipment, including shoes that have lots of aerating spikes, but a garden fork could do the job.
Not only will it be of benefit now, later in the hot summer it will allow water to penetrate deeper and reduce the need for constant watering.
And you did get that spark plug and have the mower blade sharpened when I mentioned it before, right? So, adjust that blade so it doesn’t scalp your lawn and get mowing.
One more note about mowing: a mulching blade will not only eliminate the need for a bag or raking, it will also prevent thatch buildup and the clippings will provide food for your lawn. It may be worth looking into this year and putting into next year’s budget.
We’re having a lot of cloudy days and it’s easy to forget, but the sun’s rays are getting stronger every day, so keep moving your houseplants so none get leaf scorch. If you have some Coleus as houseplants, you can take some cuttings now for summer garden planting.
Cut the stem right below a leaf node, remove the lower leaves, place in some water for rooting and when the ground warms up, they’ll be ready.
Their different colors and shapes make them one of the all-around great plants for border bed accents and winter houseplant beauty.
Be sure your peonies are well staked. All this rain has them growing by leaps and bounds and grids are the only way ours stay upright. And I am not even going to talk about the wind.
I just hope you took my advice and your new plants are protected. If you did some direct seeding, be sure to keep those crops thinned out to avoid crowding. With all the rain, well, enough about that.
We have an area at the bottom of the garden that the deer decimated last year, and although we thought many plants were returning, that lower area is still bare. The deer are not coming in the yard and we’re attributing that to the Milorganite we’ve placed around the perimeter.
The daylilies and Asiatic and Oriental lilies are up and doing well, as are the clematis. But we’re still not doing a lot of new plantings. A few Potentilla and Perovskia are the extent so far and it’s going to take a few more deer-less weeks to encourage us to buy more.
Possibly by Weber’s 4th-of-July sale we’ll be ready. We have been watching the deer in the evenings and they are not even approaching the fencing or walking down the drive like they always did before. It’s hard to think this is going to continue.
Plant dahlias, gladiolas and lilies in the ground now and mulch around them. They should be deep enough that a cold night won’t do them any harm. But, I may have spoken too soon with regard to taking your indoor plants and summer hanging baskets outdoors now.
We have had some low night temperatures, so just continue to check forecasts and take your plants in accordingly in the evening. Our porch dahlias are still coming in at night as are newly potted geraniums for up at the gate.
All I can say is wait ’til after the last frost date to put anything like annual baskets or bedding plants out. That used to be early May, but mine is the 19th and it is finally approaching next week. So just have a little more patience.
This is the time to take family walks and hikes in parks to see Mother Nature’s gardening handiwork up close and personal (while maintaining social distancing, of course).
Driving to a park and fishing or having a picnic will get everyone out into new environments and away from the back yard. A drive past neighboring gardens can also give you ideas for blooms in your garden this time next year.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
