This weather has everyone and everything confused. Checking the overnight forecasts every evening has become a necessary chore.
We have been taking our plants in every night (some days it’s too cold for them to be out during the day) and the water dishes for the cats and the birdbath are staying plugged in.
Most of our plants have survived the late frosts, but every new one poses a threat. We only grow flowers, but those of you with vegetables planted need to be vigilant with your covering. Early crops of strawberries have been hit pretty hard but hopefully many will survive.
All the rain has brought out more weeds than we thought possible in a small garden. They tend to be taller than our flowers and we’re pulling them out daily.
Daylilies, Asiatic and Oriental lilies are growing well since the deer aren’t trimming them back. The Stella d’Oro daylily is blooming already. They had left her alone for a couple years, but last year no daylilies were spared.
Larry pruned the forsythia to all the same height after they finished blooming. They had been eaten by the deer for a couple years and were tall in a few places and very short in others.
This is a good time to prune your evergreens and they would benefit from a dose of high nitrogen fertilizer spread around their bases.
If they need cut back, carefully prune your rhododendrons after they finish blooming so you don’t decrease the number of next year’s blooms. All of your spring flowering shrubs and perennials can be pruned after they bloom, but don’t wait too long.
Even though you can’t put your annual baskets or containers out full-time, they need to be watered regularly. Although this is normally the time to be putting your pond plants out, I would hesitate to do it yet. These cold nights are making spring chores and planting much more difficult.
Poison ivy is dangerous year round and you should find and remove it early in the season. It needs to be disposed of properly and never put in the compost pile or burned.
Always use caution when you remove it, covering you hands and even your face so none touches bare skin. Wearing a mask would be a good idea as would using disposable gloves.
Remove your clothes in a safe area to avoid contact with other clothing and wash them separately in very hot water. Show your children pictures or take them with you when you remove it so they know what to avoid.
If you have some bare spots under shade trees where you can’t grow grass, English ivy or some periwinkle will fill in those gaps nicely. Their roots are shallow and won’t interfere with the tree roots.
Our birds are providing a lot of entertainment this year. There are several pair of rose breasted grosbeaks and two pair of Orioles in addition to the various finches, woodpeckers and other birds.
The rufous-sided towhee are always fun to watch with their backward hops and the red headed woodpecker is making a rare appearance.
But, no wood thrushes or scarlet tanagers yet. The thrushes don’t have a habitat close by any longer since their trees and shrubs have all been cut down, so I don’t expect to see them at all. But there is still hope for the tanager.
This spring (well, actually this whole past year) has made planning very difficult to say the least, but maybe summer will be the usual rain rain rain, hot hot hot and then dry dry dry that we have all come to know and love.
And, maybe not, but here are some annuals that will do well in the heat. Begonias always appear artificial with perfect flowers and shiny foliage. This is especially true if you grow them in window boxes.
They are hot weather lovers, whether in sun or part shade and, provided you water them regularly, will bloom non-stop all summer. I haven’t had them for many years, but we have an empty window box and I may need to get a few next month.
For out in the garden, Ageratum, Impatiens, Gazania and Lantana will do well in hot dry conditions and don’t require any special soil. Impatiens will appreciate some shade but the others will thrive in full sun. Just remember that none are desert plants and they’ll all require some watering through the summer.
I left out marigolds, but we all know they are the workhorses of the garden and with all her different varieties there is one for every corner. Bear in mind that Gazania, Impatiens and Lantana are perennial in warmer zones and can be wintered indoors this year just like geraniums.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
