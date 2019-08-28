The ice cream social held at Bethel UMC on Saturday evening was well attended. It was a fun evening of good food and fellowship. The weather was ideal, cool, and comfortable.
On Sunday, the weather continued to be cool for the family reunion hosted by Ray and Marie Spaid at their home on Christian Church Road. There were between 80 and 90 family members in attendance. The family appreciates Ray and Marie hosting this event each year.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church will hold their annual yard/baked goods and homemade vegetable soup sale on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6 and 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lunch will be available for purchase each day: vegetable soup, country ham and chicken salad sandwiches, drinks, cookies, and brownies.
If you have a gently used item you would like to donate, there will be someone at the church from 5-7 p.m. beginning Sept. 1 to accept donations.
Don’t forget the annual Fall Bash at the Capon Springs Fire Hall on Sept. 21. Your ticket entitles you to each drawing for gun and cash and food all day.
Schools are again in session in Hampshire County. Please drive carefully and watch for children boarding and unloading from school buses.
Happy birthday wishes to: Sue Davis, Aug. 29; Henry Smith and Wendell Hott, Aug. 30; Dawn Stickman, Aug. 31; Alan Brill, Sept. 4; Emma Vanderlinden, Sept. 5; Yvonne Hopper, Sept. 6; Matthew Davis, Phyllis Bishop and Doris Spaid, Sept. 8.
Congratulations to Bob and Julia Flanagan who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on Sept. 4.
