100 Years Ago — May 19, 1920
The Romney Baseball Club opened its 1920 baseball season Sat. with a big victory over the strong Petersburg Club by the score of 10 to 5. It was a very exciting game of ball featured by the heavy hitting by Leach, Patterson, Shear and Cunningham for Romney, A. Shobe and Hitchcock for the losing team. The fielding feature was the fast double play of Patterson and Speelman. Romney’s star pitcher, Nelson Day, was on the mound for Romney. Hartman pitched very good ball for the losers but poor support lost the game for him.
A cool spell struck this section last week. After several days of cloudy, rainy and cool weather, it turned quite cold Friday night. Saturday morning the mercury fell to 30 degrees, there was a heavy frost and a thin skim of ice formed in some places. Sunday it was 29 degrees with ice and frost. The opinion seems to be that while the peaches may be unhurt yet the apples are somewhat injured, but to what extent it is impossible to tell yet.
This Spring has brought a particularly popular material for men’s suits - the Pencil Stripe. Schwarzenbachs have just received a shipment of these Pencil Stripe Suits from one of the leading clothing houses. The success of the suits has been instant with those of our customers who have already seen them. You’ll be delighted with the good style, excellent tailoring and general good looks of these suits. They come in wool fabrics woven in these smart stripes. These suits are priced to emphasize good value. — Schwarzenbach & Son, dealers in everything that men and boys wear, Cumberland, Md.
50 Years Ago — May 20, 1970
The widening and resurfacing of Route 50 over Jersey Mountain is rapidly nearing completion, the work being greatly accelerated by the use of two paving machines being operated in tandem. This is the first time this has been done in Hampshire County according to William B. Rannells, District Engineer for the State Department of Highways.
What is a Dilly Bake Day? A Dilly Bake Day is some of the best bakers in the Romney Woman’s Club having for sale, homemade rolls, bread, cakes, pies, cookies, candy, etc. It will be held at The Bank of Romney Community Room on May 29.
The Romney Junior High track team, on May 13, won the Beall Invitational Track Meet over a 5-team field to complete its first undefeated season and wins of first place in both the Potomac Valley Conference and the Beall Invitational. Romney scored 74 1/2 points to Beall’s 54, Keyser 32, Mt. Savage 24 1/2 and WVSDB 18. As the pioneers brought home 21 ribbons, including 10 1st place, 7 2nd place and 4 3rd place.
40 Years Ago — May 21, 1980
Kenneth W. Lambert, son of Mr. and Mrs. Merle Lambert, Sr., represented Hampshire County at the State Science Fair held at W. Va. Wesleyan College in Buckhannon. Kenny earned the honor of attending the State Science Fair by first winning awards at the school science fair and the regional science fair. He won a third place ribbon at the ninth grade level in the school fair and a third place medal in the chemistry division in the regional fair.
W. Va. has achieved the distinction of having the lowest crime rate in the nation, Governor Rockefeller has announced. While the overall national crime rate soared by 8 percent in 1979, W. Va.’s overall crime rate increased only 1.5 percent and the state actually experienced a 6.3 percent decrease in murders, a 2.5 percent decrease in burglaries and a .3 percent overall decrease in violent crimes.
The American Legion Auxiliary veteran-made Poppy will be offered to the public on the weekends of May 23 and May 30. Members of Hampshire Post 91 and volunteers will be distributing the bright red crepe paper Poppies in memory of the nation’s war dead - while assisting the needy veteran and his family.
30 Years Ago — May 23, 1990
A local group of Hampshire County residents has announced intentions to form a county-wide Chamber of Commerce in the near future. The Hampshire County Tourism Council, an affiliate of the Potomac Highlands Tourism Council, has made contact with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to charter the local organization.
The W. Va. Eastern Panhandle Rabbit Hunters Club held a sanctioned trial recently at Old Fields. The trial was held under the auspices of the American Rabbit Hounds Association. “Buddy,” owned by Junior Payne of Mill Creek Beagle Club, Inwood, was proclaimed Rabbit Champion.
More than 50 students at Capon Bridge Junior High jumped rope for 180 minutes to promote their cardiovascular fitness and to raise money for the American Heart Association in a recent Heart fundraiser. The event, called Jump Rope for Heart, was sponsored by the American Alliance of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance, and its aim was to show the benefits of regular exercise and to raise money for the American Heart Association’s research and public education programs.
20 Years Ago — May 24, 2000
Beginning around the first part of Oct., Hampshire County is expected to have its own “full-service” Division of Motor Vehicles office. The DMV recently entered into a lease agreement with Hampshire County businessman Bob Mayhew to have an office constructed in the Sunrise Summit area. The site is located on a corner lot across from the Mayhew Chevrolet car dealership. Site preparation is underway.
Members of the USDA Rural Development visited Romney on Friday to tour the old and new water plant. John Romano, deputy administrator and state director Bobby Lewis and executive director Randall Lewis visited the plants to discuss the project. City officials recently completed the new $5,612,038 water plant, which increased water quality, productivity and storage capabilities.
Local history buffs and those wanting to expand their Civil War book collection should be delighted with a new release this year regarding the impact the war had on Romney and Hampshire County. The book is entitled “The Devastating Hand of War: Romney, West Virginia During The Civil War.” In 1996, author and historian Richard A. Sauers completed a 141-page monograph for Shepherd College’s George Tyler Moore Center for the Study of the Civil War about Romney during the war. The book is the result of that work.
10 Years Ago — May 18, 2010
Bear Garden Farm near Capon Bridge became a barbershop for alpacas last Friday. Workers spent the day shearing 81 alpacas, according to farm owners Greg and Terry Reynolds. Terry said Monday that there are 90 alpacas on the farm. Some are owned by the Reynolds while others are boarded and cared for there. She said clients of the farm came together for the annual shearing.
A little more than a year ago, a Sony digital passport “system” was purchased by the circuit clerk’s office for $1,673. An additional $230 was paid for a “white screen.” The Bluetooth passport photograph system has more than paid for itself, according to Circuit Clerk Sonja Embrey. Bluetooth is a short range wireless connectivity system that uses short length radio waves for connections, meaning no wiring is involved. Income on passport pictures from April 2009 through March 2010 was $2,700.
Potomac Eagle No. 722 is out of the scrap yard, back on the tracks and has a whole new look. “We repainted it into B&O colors since it’s our 100th anniversary,” said operations manager Rodney Matheny. Matheny said the paint was chosen in hopes the train would draw attention and it worked. “This past week we had people stopping by and looking at the train and even saw one man with a telephoto lens on his camera taking a picture of it from the road,” said Matheny. Matheny and two helpers have been painting No. 722 under the station covering in Vanderlip.
