Card Party
A Hampshire native is about to turn 95 and sending her a card party would be a great way to note the milestone.
Arvella Mote was born in Elk Garden, the daughter of Walter Haslacker. She grew up here, and in her early 40s went to Oklahoma to visit her son in the Air Force and “I never left,” she says.
“My father and all his people are from Hampshire County,” she says.
Arvella’s birthday is March 5. Her address is 720 N. Hightower St., Altus, OK 73521. o
