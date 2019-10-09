ROMNEY — Members of GFWC of Romney are busy planning and preparing for the 2019 Christmas House, to be held Nov. 1-3 at Romney Elementary School.
Plans are being finalized for: the crafters; the soup, sandwiches, desserts and drinks, which are always available; and the 50/50 drawings, the food basket raffle, the sale of pecans and other offerings.
The Christmas House will be open on Friday, Nov. 1, from 6-9 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 3, from 1-4 p.m.
A few of the crafters who have spaces this year are Eric Hott with hand-made chocolates and other confections; Dan Oates with books, hand-woven footstools and caning demonstrations; Lynn Dolinger-Payne with stained glass suncatchers and hand-turned pens; Joy Heavener with wreaths and centerpieces; and Angie Cook with lockets, charms and other custom jewelry.
If you are a handcrafter and would like to reserve a space, please contact either Mary French Barbe at 304-822-5790 or Linda Browning at 304-822-7492. They will be happy to answer any questions you might have and get an application to you.
