I’m not sure why they, in particular, caught my eye but they did. I noticed that after they had placed their order they reached across the table, took each other by the hands and had prayer.
Although that wasn’t the first time I’d seen people pray over a meal in a restaurant, I felt the Lord had impressed upon me that I was to buy their breakfast.
There was nothing that would make this couple stand out and they didn’t look as if they were in need by any means so I had to ask God if He was sure that He knew what He was doing in this instance.
Apparently, He was sure because I couldn’t get away from the feeling that I was to ask the waitress for their tab and I was to pay for it.
Feeling the need to obey I asked the waitress to bring me their ticket.
On the way out I made a quick stop by their table and informed them that I had appreciated seeing them discretely pray over their breakfast and as a Christian I just felt I was to buy breakfast for them.
They smiled and nodded and with that being that, I made my way to the checkout. They were still in my line of sight from checkout counter and I could see them looking and snickering at one another which, if I were to be honest, made me feel like I had just done a foolish thing.
All the way to my car I argued with God and told Him how I questioned His decision and why He would lead me to do something like that.
I have no doubt that they could have paid for their own breakfast and it wasn’t really necessary for me to be made to feel so foolish and besides, their breakfast wasn’t exactly cheap.
I mean, why should I be asked to do something that folks aren’t going to appreciate.
Even as I walked by the outside window I could see that they were still watching me leave and the whole time were laughing pointing and no, based on their demeanor and behavior they weren’t just joyful over my generosity.
I was admittedly upset at the fact that it had cost me a decent chunk of change that I could have used for something somewhere else that may have at least been appreciated.
It wasn’t long before I felt the chastisement of the Holy Spirit within my own spirit, correcting me because of the attitude with which I was behaving.
I was being given a spiritual overhaul by the Holy Spirit, who was letting me know that it was my job simply to do what He led me to do. It was not my job to gauge the outcome or to react over the end result. I was just to do what I was told.
Actually the end result was not so much for them, as it was for me. It ended up being such that it showed me something that was in me that I had no right to be proud of.
Instead of walking away after paying for their meal, I had no right to walk away feeling that I had really done something that deserved God’s recognition.
Instead, I should have walked away humbly and not expected some kind of a high-five response because of the great deed I had just performed.
We don’t obey the prompting of the Holy Spirit so that we can receive accolades from others or from God. We do it just because we were prompted to do so.
Obedience is better than sacrifice, the Bible tells me.
What little bit of money it cost me to obey God was no sacrifice at all and yet I wanted spiritual recognition as if I had done something wonderful.
It was apparent to me that they weren’t appreciative of my gesture and God wasn’t appreciative of my behavior.
I had walked away with a childlike attitude that was upset because the couple didn’t sing my praises.
I’m not the only one who has felt the scolding of the Holy Spirit because of an attitude. After all, He is our Father and there are times we need to be corrected.
Learning to obey without questioning the outcome is a difficult lesson to learn, but it is a necessary that we learn it.
