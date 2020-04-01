I recently watched an old episode of “Everybody Loves Raymond.” In this particular episode, Raymond minimizes the contribution his wife makes and she, in turn, throws the checkbook at him and challenges him to manage the financial affairs of the household.
The clueless Raymond proceeds to botch the whole enterprise and, among other things, fails to pay the electric bill on time and has the power cut off. When it finally becomes evident to Raymond that things are out of control, he hands the financial reins back to his wife.
While she is feverishly trying to bring order out of the family fiscal chaos, he aks her why she isn’t yelling at him about the mess he created. She replies that while the Titanic was sinking, yelling at the iceberg would have been the least productive thing to do
Much has been said and written about the current coronavirus pandemic and its devastating effect on our country. There are different perspectives on what might have helped, what should have been done, when it should have been done, and whether our political leaders have acted judiciously, or are only now belatedly playing catch up with a runaway train.
In the last Healthy Hampshire, I encouraged readers to consult reliable resources and expert advice about what the public should be doing to protect themselves and minimize the rising death toll.
We need strategies to “flatten the curve” so that our relatively scarce health resources are not overwhelmed by the number of seriously ill people from this virus. What will not help now are recriminations and finger-pointing about past mismanagement and lost opportunities to minimize the current and ongoing damage.
In the 1600s the healthy citizens of Eyam, England, amidst their fellow villagers dying of the black plague, practiced the ultimate social distancing, sacrificing themselves by staying home to preventing plague’s spread and saving their countrymen.
Today, we don’t need to be as altruistic. We merely need to stay home, not only to save our countrymen, but to also help save ourselves. As citizens of a democratic republic (or a republican democracy, whichever you prefer), we should rightfully refuse to accept any politically expedient policies that consequently result in additional lost lives.
Please don’t misunderstand. We need to discuss now what the best course of action is. However, once a modicum of normality is restored, there needs to be an objective, transparent assessment and review of the events leading to this catastrophe in order to ferret out what mistakes were made.
People who were responsible for the miscues and inaction that caused or exacerbated the situation should ultimately be held accountable.
However, the main focus should be on re establishing mechanisms that were originally in place, and establishing other effective preventative mechanisms to reduce the risk to the public’s health.
The writer practices medicine in Hampshire County. Opinions expressed are those solely of the writer.
