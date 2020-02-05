I don’t have a problem with asking for help. I really don't.
I mean, if anything happens to my car, I’ll be on the phone so fast with someone who can help me in no time.
When I need help at work, I just pester my coworkers into teaching me.
I’ve already detailed enough how often I call my mom about the dumbest things. I almost called her the other day to ask her “Can you use a plunger on your kitchen sink?” but then I realized that I had a crazy device called an “iPhone,” which allows me to use this other crazy device called “Google,” so I just looked it up like a normal person instead of bothering my mother with silly questions.
(And yes, you can use a plunger on your kitchen sink. Maybe keep it separate from the bathroom plunger, though. Just a thought.)
At the grocery store, though, it’s a matter of pride. I don’t need to ask for help. God created those signs at the end of each aisle that say things like “Soups, sauces, bread, pasta” so that you don’t need to ask for help. It’s like those directories at the mall. “You are here.”
When I went to the store the other night, I had a plan. Which I don’t, usually, but I had done some sleuthing online for easy, healthy stuff to put together if you’re lazy (me) and on a budget (also me).
I had my list, I had my wits about me and I was ready to do my thing.
And then, I hit A Big Obstacle.
Namely, minced garlic.
Not the dry stuff. Not the powder. For God’s sake, not the actual cloves. I mean, who do I look like, Guy Fieri?
No, I mean the little glass jar packed with minced garlic. Easy-peasy.
Only it wasn’t, I couldn’t find it. I combed the condiments, I scoured the salad dressing, I searched all of the spices and I was hitting a wall. Nada.
This was a real issue for me.
I didn’t need help. I was handling it.
Except that I spent nearly 20 minutes walking up and down the same 2 aisles. One of the employees stocking shelves even asked me, early on in my search, if I needed help. Of course, I blew him off. Who did he think I was, asking for help?
After I had walked past him for probably the bajillionth time, I caved.
I had an out-of-body experience. Me, asking for help at the grocery store. What on Earth was this world coming to?
The employee guided me to the right spot, which, incidentally, was not any of the aisles I was meandering. It would have probably taken me about 3 years, give or take, to find it if I hadn’t asked for help. Which led me to the conclusion that I might be taking this no-asking-for-help thing a little too seriously.
Not that I’m going to go out and recruit employees every single time I go shopping, but maybe next time I won’t be so uptight about it.
Maybe. At least I know where the garlic is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.