The snow and freezing rain and cold temperatures certainly felt like Old Man Winter. It takes time to adjust to a few months of cold weather but soon we will be looking at seed catalogs and thinking about planting spring greens. I love the changing seasons and cannot imagine a world without them.
The Capon Bridge Community Dinner continues to draw folks out to enjoy a meal with their neighbors. A Christmas dinner was served to approximately 150 people and was enjoyed by all. The committee is busy planning for the year 2020.
On Friday evening, Dec. 20, a large crowd gathered at the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Company to support the Amazing Grace Food Pantry event. Lots of great food was prepared and enjoyed by all as Rain Crow performed their magic, taking us back to the 1950s and 60s. It was a fun-filled evening and I loved it. Great food, outstanding music, a live auction and also a silent one, Santa Claus and Christmas songs being sung by all, made everyone feel generous. I do not know the total amount raised, but donations continue to come in after the event so it will be some time before we know. I went to the first concert held and have not missed a year. George Constanz and Rain Crow are the shakers and movers behind this event and deserve a big Thank You.
The Capon Valley View Seniors enjoyed a fun-filled day last Friday. Lots of Bingo followed by a ham and sweet potato dinner and a Christmas gift exchange were all crowded into a few hours.
Capon Chapel will have the door open for everyone to celebrate the birth of Christ on Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. Come and celebrate with us.
Merry Christmas and a happy New Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.