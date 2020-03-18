ROMNEY — In what was the largest and most diverse Spring Fine Arts Show that the Hampshire County Arts Council has put on yet, 33 artists from the area and surrounding counties put their best work forward, their passions and perspectives creating an unforgettable display.
Ibi Hinrichs, the art show’s volunteer coordinator, noted that this show’s variety made it stand out among past shows, and she added that there were a handful of first-time submissions this year.
“We want to encourage every artist to begin,” Hinrichs said before she began announcing the winners at the opening reception March 13. “We all have to begin somewhere, and we have young artists who are just starting out and making something happen in their lives with art, and it’s time for us to celebrate every artist.”
Some of the folks from the Hampshire County Special Services Center had their artwork displayed at the show as well, including Dale Cameron of Hardy County, who painted a couple of his favorite characters from the show Paw Patrol in a piece that won a Special Honor Award.
Julie Cook of Rio nabbed Best in Show for her oil and acrylic piece “Roxie Roo,” and when she was announced as the winner, she teared up a little bit.
“Actually, this is the first show I’ve ever entered,” said Cook. “I was really nervous. I hid in my truck for about an hour until everyone was gone, and then I brought it in.”
The judge for this year’s art show was Michael Davis of Shepherdstown, who said that overall he was “very impressed” with the artists who submitted their work in the 2020 show, also noting that he found it difficult to choose winners among the wide variety of pieces that were on display in the Hampshire County Public Library.
Davis said that ‘Roxie Roo” made an impression on him immediately when he showed up at the HCPL to judge the show.
“When I came up the stairs, this painting stood out. It was a very striking painting to first come into contact with,” Davis said. “I think that of all the pieces that are in here, and I think all of them show an aspect of the artist, this one I think really showed the hand of the artist, from subject matter to composition to paint application. It was just done very nicely.” Davis went on to compare Cook’s winning painting to some of the work of Lucian Freud, one of his “favorite painters.”
The 2nd place award, previously the Vincent Melzac Memorial Award, was adjusted to the Vincent and Sheila Melzac Memorial Award, after Sheila Melzac passed away March 6. Hinrichs was the recipient of this 2nd place prize for her photograph “Which Way,” which Davis acknowledged as having a “painterly quality” as well as an impressive contrast between light and dark.
“I was struck initially with just the beautiful look, the beautiful feel of it,” said Davis. “It’s very intriguing. It’s one of those photographs that just draws you in.”
Coming in 3rd place was Kristen Colebank for her watercolor “Mumbles and Squeaks,” and Colebank also was the first person to win 2 awards in the same show, as her “Turn of Fortune” also was among the Honorable Mentions.
All of the submissions, many of which are also for sale, will be on display at the HCPL until March 28. To learn more about the Hampshire County Arts Council, visit their website at https://hampshirearts.org/.
2020 HCAC Spring Fine Arts Show Winners
1st place: Julie Cook, “Roxie Roo”
2nd place (Vincent and Sheila Melzac Memorial Award): Ibi Hinrichs, “Which Way”
3rd place: Kristen Colebank, “Mumbles and Squeaks”
Honorable Mentions
Deborah Gay, “Out Building”
Anna Dolly, “Salt River Foal”
Kristen Colebank, “Turn of Fortune”
Bill Calvert, “Iron Horse Head”
Liz Braun, “Playing by Ear”
Sybil MacKenzie, “Danae”
Mary Fulloon, “Black Walnut Tree”
