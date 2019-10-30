November opens with a Romney Sunrise at 7:42 a.m., Mid Day at 12:59 p.m., Sunset at 6:15 p.m., Dusk ends at 7:14 p.m., giving us 10 hrs. and 33 min. of sunlight on Nov. 1 . On November 3, we go to Standard Time, shifting Sunrise back to 6:44 a.m., Mid Day to 11:59 a.m., Sunset to 5:13 p.m. and Dusk ending at 6:12 p.m. During November, the sun crosses Libra, and then passes across Scorpius during Thanksgiving week.
On November’s last day, Dawn begins at 6:12 a.m., Sunrise at 7:14 a.m., Mid Day at 12:03 p.m., Sunset at 4:53 p.m., Dusk ends at 5:55 p.m. with the sunlight that day lasting 9 hrs. and 39 min. So, we lose 55 min. of daily sunlight from the beginning to the end of November.
November has a number of fine planet and moon lineups, particularly at the beginning and towards the end of the month. On Nov. 1 and 2, there will be a slender crescent moon low in the western dusk.
It’s helpful to imagine the crescent moon as a bow whose arrow flies along the zodiac (where the sun, moon and planets are seen). Near the moon on those 2 dates will be the planet Saturn, to the left on 1st and to the right on 2nd.
Then well to the right and below the moon will be the bright planet Jupiter, a steady point of light. If you have a clear western horizon and if it’s 20-30 minutes after sunset, you may see our neighbor planet Venus. Each evening, Venus will creep a little higher and be easier to see.
On Nov. 24 at dusk, we will have a line up of the 2 brightest planets, brilliant Venus and bright Jupiter. This line up is an illusion as Jupiter is four times as far away as Venus but in nearly the same direction. Each evening Venus will creep higher while Jupiter will descend. On Nov. 25 low in the southeastern dawn, you will see a slender crescent moon close to the horizon about 6:30 a.m. Above and to the right of the moon is the planet Mercury. Father along this same line is the planet Mars, rather dim due to its distance. Even higher is the bright star Spica of Virgo. Probably the best sights of November will be at dusk on Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving) and 29. Look around 6 p.m. in the Southwest. On Nov.28, Venus will appear underneath the crescent moon and Jupiter will be below and to the right. Above and to the left of the moon will be Saturn. On Nov. 29, the crescent moon will be close to Saturn with brilliant Venus and Jupiter farther down.
Now that winter is approaching, some of the early winter star sights are appearing in the eastern sky. You will probably notice the bright golden star Capella (kah-PELL-ah) in the Northeast. Capella is the brightest star to the North Pole of the sky (near where the North Star is located) so it can be seen in the evening in the fall, winter and spring seasons. Well, to the right of Capella is the Pleiades or Seven Sisters star cluster, resembling a tiny dipper. A star cluster is a community of stars formed about the same time and travelling together through space. Binoculars will allow you to see over a dozen ‘sisters.’ This star cluster is about 400 light years away (Our sun is 500 light seconds from Earth). Below the 7 Sisters is a bright orange tinted star named Aldebaran, which means ‘follower’ as it appears underneath once the ‘Sisters’ get higher. Next month, Orion the Hunter will appear low in the Southeast. Orion has three stars in row for his belt.
By this time next month I will have prepared my 2020 Night Sky Highlights which I can send electronically to any readers who request it. It includes a yearlong list of moon-planet encounters, when during the year the bright planets can be seen (dusk, middle of night or dawn), the times of sunrise and sunset for each Sunday in Romney and more. Request it from rdoyle@frostburg.edu. No cost or obligation. If you want to share it with others, no problem.
