Birthday wishes to Nancy Joan Kitzsmiller Nov. 9, Charlotte Charlie Wells Nov. 11, our grandson Derrick Hyson Nov. 12, Gracie Montgomery, Glenda Moreland and Paula Davis Nov. 15, Braelynn Martin and Ryan Ginevan, Angie Bender and Jeannie Clower.
Anniversary wishes to Mike and Debbie Hall Nov. 9, Delyle and Doris Moreland Nov. 12 and Tom and Patty Campbell Nov. 15.
School happenings: No school Nov. 11 for Veterans Day; No school Nov. 25-29 for Thanksgiving break.
Capon Chapel Church of the Brethren Women’s Ministry will hold their Nov. meeting Monday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. because of time change, and will be serving gingerbread and cider. Don't forget to mark your calendar for Sunday, Dec. 15 for their Christmas program at 11 a.m. Lighthouse Assembly will hold their program on Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15 in the evening, don't know what time yet.
Paw Paw Lions Club will be having a benefit Spaghetti Dinner at Paw Paw Christian Center on Friday, Nov. 8 from 5-8 p.m. This is to help the Lions Club to purchase turkeys for the Christmas Food Bank. Lions are also selling Christmas trees for $30 and will be available on Nov. 30. Several kinds especially Douglas fir will be available. Call Mayo Eaton 304-947-7909 or any member.
Ben and Miranda Keplinger welcomed their son Isaac on Oct. 26. Big brother Landon was overjoyed with grandmother Laurie Thorn. All are doing well.
Catherin McKenery of Spring Gap and son, Bo, had company for 8 days last week: her daughter Margaret and son-in-law Wade Chaney of Cleburne Texas, daughter Julie and Terry Keckley of Romney, daughter Cricket Toomey and great-granddaughter Sierra Toomey of Manchester Pa., granddaughter Nicole Quigley and husband Daulton and son Shepard of York, Pa. While here, they visited Catherin's other sons Joe, Doug and Dick and their families. Everyone had an enjoyable time. Catherin hated to see Margaret leave; she only gets in once a year.
Sympathy to the family of Bobbie Moser. Viewing was Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. Service is Wednesday at 11:00 at Kimble in Paw Paw.
Remember in prayer: Russell Arnold in Morgantown, Ruth Long is home after heart surgery, Willis Bohrer doing fair, not in as much pain after shoulder surgery, Scottie Bohrer, Dallas Fowler, Judy Dean, Sharon Montgomery, Meryl Lambert III, Kenny Wolford, Terri Santymire, Wanda Fishel and Patty Campbell.
