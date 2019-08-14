"If your enemies are hungry, feed them. If they are thirsty, give them something to drink. In doing this, you will heap burning coals of shame on their heads.” Don’t let evil conquer you, but conquer evil by doing good. Romans 12: 20-21 NIV
Birthday wishes to Jeff Kenner, Aug. 13 (he loves cards); Calvin “Pee Wee” Largent Jr , Frankie Sirk and David Stewart, Aug. 16; twins Anthony and Austin Voit, and Dalton Stafford, Aug. 17; Calib Carl Bohrer and Geselle Haines, Aug.18; Linda Lambert and Natalie Daughtery, Aug. 19; Pamela Moreland, Aug. 23; Evangaline Sipes Shutt, Aug. 24; Steve Cowgill and Edith Shanklewill turn 85 on Aug. 25; twins Adam and Andrew Largent, Aug. 26; our granddaughters, Jenna and Summer Hyson, Aug. 27.
Anniversary wishes to Frank and Linda Lambert, Aug. 17; Eddie and Judy Dean, Aug. 18; Brian and Donna Nestor, Aug. 22; Jeff and Nancy Heavner, Aug. 25.
Capon Chapel Church held its Vacation Bible School last week; had 27 children in attendance each evening. Closing was on Sunday with a program and picnic for the church. Don’t know who had more fun, children or adults. The church held their women’s ministry on Monday, Aug. 12, with a potato bar. Each lady brought something to add to the top – chili, sour cream, onions, cheese, bacon bits, etc.
Hope Christian Church on U.S. 50 in Augusta, is planning a meal on Sunday, Aug. 18, at 4:30 p.m., then having a play at 5:15 – the show “Hee Haw in Hampshire County.” If you missed the one at the fair, now you have a chance too come and see.in their gym and it will be cool. A freewill offering will benefit the upgrade of lighting on stage.
The family of the late Burt and Estella Shanholtz Montgomery will gather Saturday, Aug. 17, at the pavilion on the grounds of Capon Chapel Church of the Brethren. Eating is at 12:30. It is 1/2 mile from the family cemetery, called Noland cemetery. Call Roger at 304-4925507 or Dora at 304-492-5091.
The late Anthony and Mary Jane Shanholtz Bohrer reunion will be Sunday, Sept. 1, at the pavilion on Spring Gap, also the home place. Eating is at 1 p.m.
The late Mase and Elma Lambert 3-day reunion will start on Friday, Aug. 30, with campers arriving. It will be at the Lambert Farm in Levels, home of Keith Lambert Jr. Campfires each evening, hayrides, games, food and fun, fun, fun. Clean-up on Monday for those who can help.
School will start in Hampshire County Aug. 19. Kids are already into sports practice with volleyball coming. Watch for the big yellow buses.
Prayers for Kenny Wolford, Scottie Bohrer, Sharon Montgomery, Frances See, Dallas Fowler, Terri Santymire, Russell Arnold, Bob Jefferies, Connie Didawick and Cheryl See.
Any news call or email bundy1@frontier.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.