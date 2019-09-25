As summer has faded into fall, I’ve experienced one of the many, uh, joys the changing seasons bring to motherhood —clothing shopping with my Savages.
Maybe stepping on the leaf rake in my bare feet would be a more enjoyable fall experience than taking my children shopping for new clothes. However, when last week’s morning temperatures dropped below 50 degrees and 2 of our children left the house shivering in shorts, I knew I had to bite the bullet.
It seems neither of them owned pants that fit.
They just keep growing. I expected so much from our 13-year-old son, who’s edging closer to looking me in the eye, but our nearly 17-year-old daughter also gained an inch or 2.
Although, this time of year I find capris very useful for cool mornings but warm afternoons, both of our teenage Savages are quite opposed to sporting “high water” athletic pants.
As our daughter is currently very busy with her high school soccer schedule, I was able to do her shopping in a way I prefer. I went to the store alone and bought several things I thought she might like.
I brought them home. She tried them on. I returned to the store a few days later to take back all but 1 pair of pants.
This might seem crazy, but I’ve found, through the years, that it’s less stressful to make 2 solo trips than to spend all day at the mall while she turns up her nose at almost everything we see, resulting in us leaving empty-handed and grouchy.
At least at home, I can watch TV and sip wine while she tries on and, subsequently, brings me the armfuls of clothing she doesn’t like. By limiting her choices from the get-go, she also doesn’t get as frustrated by the whole experience.
It’s like I’m her own personal shopper. Stitch Fix has nothing on me.
In fact, last week I took it up a notch and Face Timed her from the store to show her the few things I had picked out. She eliminated several items before I purchased them. Now, I only have 2 shirts to take back next week.
Braving the mall with our son isn’t quite as bad. Last weekend, he found athletic pants to his liking in the very first store we entered.
He grabbed a few and was ready to call it a day. I insisted he try them on first.
Begrudgingly, he entered the dressing room with 7 pairs of pants and came out a few minutes later claiming they all fit. When I asked if he tried them all on, he indicated he didn’t need to because if the first pair fit so would the others.
Unwilling to debate how different brands may fit differently, I just bought them all. Receipt in hand, I’m ready to return the ones he declares don’t fit properly on our next cool morning.
Afterall, it’s fall. They’ll be longing for longer pants soon enough.
