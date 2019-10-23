We have already had night temperatures near frost. We are in the “in at night and out in late morning” mode. The spider plant is the only vacationing houseplant still outside. It’s close to the house, so there should be no problems yet.
You should have your houseplants cleaned, pest free, trimmed and ready to come in, at least at night. And your tomatoes should be covered every night without fail.
Pumpkin pie pumpkins are available at Spring Valley and if you’ve never used one for pies or pumpkin butter, you need to try a couple. The difference between them and carving pumpkins is amazing.
If you are feeling adventurous, use a butternut squash for your “pumpkin” pies. Butternuts are sweeter and are the squash used in many canned pumpkin mixes, even Libby. It may become your favorite “pumpkin” pie, plus it’s available all winter.
I was given a gorgeous orange and yellow calla lily (Zantedeschia) for Mother’s Day and the first night the deer ate it down to the quick. I kept watering it hoping it would come back, but it put up only a few very short leaves and I stopped watering it in late August.
In a couple weeks the soil was totally dried out and some larger leaves emerged, which despite deer repellents, still got eaten. But it must have gotten a new lease on life because it sprouted more large leaves and was granted a new area of complete protection in the garden.
I have since learned that although the white ones like moist soil, the colored hybrid calla lilies do not. That would have been clear had I read the tag.
Continue watering your trees and shrubs; they need it to get through winter. If you’re considering planting any new trees this fall, don’t delay. They need time to get their roots settled before the big freezes come.
Deciduous trees will provide shade in summer and allow the sun to shine through in winter. Just as it’s a temptation to plant perennials too close together, the same goes for trees.
Digging it out later is seldom a good plan and pruning it to make it fit can cause unsightly trees or shrubs. Always read the information on the tag (preferably before planting) and be sure they have enough space, sun or shade to grow properly.
The stink bugs have made themselves known everywhere you look, indoors and out. Through the years, we have tried a variety of traps and used different methods to get rid of them, but none worked consistently.
That being said, here are a few new ways to keep them at bay. Hairspray will paralyze them, allowing you to gather them up and flush them. However, just like a soapy water mix (which works well), it must be directly applied.
I have used insecticides on them, but they shake it off and continue on their merry way. I recently read that rubbing some scented dryer sheets on your screens will repel them. Apparently stink bugs don’t like the scent and will stay away.
I will let you know how they work on our screen doors.
Since they can enter through cracks in the siding and foundation, seal even the smallest of openings with good quality silicone caulk and that should take care of those entryways. Using mesh screening over your vents will slow their progress also.
Doors and windows you’d have sworn were sealed are another favorite entry point. Ours are more daring, they magically appear out of the air.
Of course, swatting only encourages them to release their disgusting odor, but that is our preferred manner of catching them. They then get either a fiery death in the fireplace or a watery grave in the commode.
Stink bugs come in from outside and since they like weeds, keeping weeds out and away from the house should help (and good luck with that).
Diatomaceous earth spread around your plants and the house foundation will deter them, along with ants, spider mites, silverfish and slugs. Around windowsills and doorways it works well, but since it’s a powder, you are limited as to where you use it.
We have wasp nests on our porch and supposedly they are stink bugs’ natural predator, but ours sure haven’t slowed them down.
Although some stink bug species are predators of insects that attack plants, they are of no value in my house, thank you very much.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary. o
