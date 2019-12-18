Editor’s note: Log on to our website at www.hampshirereview.com for the Calendar under the Living tab. All events are listed there for you 24/7.
THIS WEEK:
Dec. 18-24
Dec. 18
HC Development Authority 10 a.m. Wed., Dec. 18, Taggart Hall.
HC Planning Commission 7 p.m. Wed., Dec. 18, HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Rio CEOS Club 7 p.m. Wed., Dec. 18. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Romney Board of Parks and Recreation 4 p.m. Wed., Dec. 18, Town Hall council chambers, 340 E. Main.
VFW Post 1101 6:30 p.m. Wed., Dec. 18, The Bank of Romney Community Building, Romney.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey mobile office 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wed., Dec. 18, Romney Senior Center, School St.
Dec. 19
Rep. Alex Mooney mobile office 11 a.m.-noon Thurs., Dec. 19, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney
Rep. Alex Mooney mobile office 1-2 p.m. Thurs., Dec. 19, CB Public Library, 2987 Northwestern Pike, Capon Bridge
Film club 6-9 p.m. Thurs., Dec. 19, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Title to be determined.
American Legion Post 137 6:30 p.m. Thurs., Dec. 19, Post Home, 484 Cold Stream Road
Central-Dunmore CEOS Club 1 p.m. Thurs., Dec. 19, Augusta. For more info, call the WVU Extension Office at 304-822-5013.
Capon Bridge Free Community Dinner 5-7 p.m. Thurs., Dec. 19, at old middle school cafeteria. Featuring ham, this month underwritten by S.J. Morse. All ages and stages welcome throughout the area, including Gore, Romney and Paw Paw. If inclement weather closes school, dinner will be canceled. Please note: take-outs available only 6:45-7 p.m.
HC Parks and Rec Commission 7 p.m. Thurs., Dec. 19, HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Ice Mountain Writers 5-7 p.m. Thurs., Dec. 19, HC Public Library, Romney. The group does writing prompts, shares what they have written and meets with other writers who share interest in their genres. All ages and experience levels interested in exploring their creative side are invited. For more info, call 304-676-3433 or email write@HampshireArts.org.
Potomac Highlands Amateur Radio Club 7 p.m. Thurs., Dec. 19, Hardy County RRT building, Moorefield. Anyone interested in the radio hobby is welcome. For more info, visit www.pharc.org.
Dec. 20
Open mic night 6-9 p.m. Fri., Dec. 20, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Adam Keeling hosts music, poetry, comedy and other performance art
Dec. 21
Winter solstice concert 6-9 p.m., Sat., Dec. 21, River House, Capon Bridge. Steve Kaldes, Andrew Renner and special guests. $7 advance, $10 at the door.
Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sat., Dec. 21, Church of the Nazarene, 339 Elk Place, Romney. Free, everyone welcome. Doors open at 10:30. Menu: Baked mac and cheese with ham chunks, green beans, roll and fruit cobbler.
Dec. 22
Herb Club 1-2:30 p.m., Sun., Dec. 22, River House, Capon Bridge. Organizational meeting with local herbalist Leenie Hobbie.
Book and ornament exchange 2-3 p.m. Sun., Dec. 22, River House, Capon Bridge.
PFLAG 6-8 p.m., 40 W. Piccadilly, Winchester, Va. Light refreshments served. All are welcome.
Dec. 23
HC Cancer Coalition 11 a.m. Mon., Dec. 23, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Jersey Mt. Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m. Mon., Dec. 23, Clubhouse, 81 Ruritan Drive, Three Churches
Dec. 24
HC Public Library closing at 2 p.m. Tues., Dec. 24.
Looking ahead
Dec. 25-31
HC Public Library closed Wed., Dec. 25
HC Public Library closed Thurs., Dec. 26
Capon Bridge Ruritan Club board 6:30 p.m. Thurs., Dec. 26, CB Ruritan Community Center.
We the People of Hampshire County 6:30 p.m. social meet-and-greet, 7 p.m. meeting Fri., Dec. 27, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Season finale preview 6-9 p.m. Fri., Dec. 27, River House, Capon Bridge. Tickets $5.
Paint and Sketch Club 10 a.m.-noon Fri., Dec. 27, The Co-op, 56 S Marsham St., Romney. Free. All skill levels welcome. Refreshments. Donations appreciated.
Ukulele Club 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., Dec. 28, The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Free. New players at 11:30 for basic instruction, experienced players start at noon. Free. Donations appreciated. Loaner Ukes available
Season finale preview 6-9 p.m. Sat., Dec. 28, River House, Capon Bridge. Tickets $30; reserve by Dec. 25.
AND BEYOND …
Recycling newspapers, magazines, catalogs, cardboard, clean steel and aluminum cans 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, county recycling center, Dolan Drive, Augusta.
Story hour 11 a.m. each Friday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
Puppet show rehearsals 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays, The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Free. Open to tweens and older to create children’s shows.
Cub Scout Pack 32 meeting 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday when school is in session, Romney First United Methodist Church. For more info, call Rick Hillenbrand at 304-822-4190 or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pack32romney.
AA noon Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and 8 p.m. Friday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. 7 p.m. Monday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge. 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6 p.m. Saturday, Tearcoat Church of the Brethren, Augusta. 8 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney. 6 p.m. Sunday, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. www.aawv13.com.
Al-Anon 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney.
Narcotics Anonymous 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge; 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Springfield Assembly of God, Route 28; noon Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney; and 6:30 p.m. Monday, Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 299 School St., Romney.
Romney Food Pantry 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, First United Methodist basement, 49 N. High St., Romney. Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team Net 7 p.m. Wednesday, on-the-air. N8RAT Repeater 444.950 MHz/PL 123.0.
Smart Recovery 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. Empowering tool for all addictive behaviors and addicts. Call 304-359-2185 or 540-247-4209.
Community Chorus rehearsal 10-11 a.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Elizabeth Podsiadlo directing.
Art for all noon-3 p.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free family fun. Materials provided.
Breakfast buffet at American Legion Post 91, Romney, has been suspended until further notice.
Yoga in the Gallery 6-7 p.m. Monday, River House, Capon Bridge. $10. All levels. Bring your own mat
Gambler support 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Food pantry 10-1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Peter Church of Deliverance, 536 St. Peter Lane, Augusta.
Depression-bipolar support group 6 p.m. 1st and 3rd Tuesdays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Boy Scout Troop 32 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Romney First United Methodist Church, 49 N. High St. Year-round, ages 10.5 to 18. Call Milda V. Mullins at 304-496-7530.
Yoga 10-11 a.m. Wednesday and 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Honey Bee Music, 390 E. Main St., Romney Led by Swami Ramachandrananda. Freewill offering. Saturday class requires RSVP by calling 858-547-8620.
Indoor yard sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Springfield Treasures, next to Springfield Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Senior Nutrition Program. Items sold on donation basis.
6-8 p.m. 3rd Sunday: PFLAG, 40 W. Piccadilly, Winchester, Va. Light refreshments served. All are welcome.
6-7:30 p.m. Monday: Gambler support group, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Spay Today: Low cost, nonprofit program for spaying and neutering cats and dogs. At the time of surgery, initial tests and shots can be obtained at lower rates. To find a participating vet, call 304-728-8330 or visit www.baacs.org.
